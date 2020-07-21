Watch Ali Barter, Hayley Mary and more cover Mental As Anything’s ‘Live It Up’

A slew of Aussie musicians have joined forces to pay tribute to late Mental As Anything frontman Andrew ‘Greedy’ Smith, performing the band’s 1985 hit ‘Live It Up’ on the first episode of new ABC live music show The Sound over the weekend.

Colin Hay from Men At Work, Ali Barter, Hayley Mary, members of Architecture in Helsinki and more contributed to the cover. It was produced by Holy Holy‘s Oscar Dawson, who also contributed bass.

Watch it below:

Smith, a member of Mental As Anything since their formation in 1976, passed away late last year, aged 63, after suffering a heart attack.

“I’ve known Greedy for almost 40 years. We toured the US together in 1982. We also toured Australia together in 2017. I got to know him better then,” commented Colin Hay in a statement accompanying the video.

“He would come into my dressing room and talk about people and things I hadn’t thought about for years. We would drink tea. Occasionally we would get teary. He remembered everything, and everyone.

“Everyone will remember him for a long time, he is well worth remembering, he brought pure joy into the world, and made it a better place. Since that tour, he would text me periodically, seemingly always on the way to a gig in Penrith, or leaving it, heading down the hill. I was unprepared for his passing, for how much I think of him, and how much I miss him.”

The inaugural episode of The Sound premiered on the ABC last Sunday (July 19). Other artists who featured on the hour-long live music show included BENEE, Lime Cordiale, Jerome Farah and DMA’S, who performed recent single ‘Criminals’ from new album ‘The Glow’.

You can watch the episode in full here via iview.