Aussie pop-punk greats Short Stack will soon embark on a reunion tour

The rumours are true

Anna Rose
Short Stack reunion tour 2020
Short Stack in 2011. Credit: Caroline McCredie/Getty Images

Breaking their silence and confirming a whirlwind of recent rumours, Australian pop-punks Short Stack have announced their reunion with an east coast tour beginning this July.

This run of shows marks the first time the Budgewoi, NSW trio of Shaun Diviney, Andy Clemmensen and Bradie Webb have performed together in four years. Short Stack have confirmed appearances in Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, and Sydney.

The announcement comes after the band posted multiple teasers across their social media in recent days, sparking rumours, theories, and discussions from long-time fans as to what the band might be about to reveal.

http://www.frontiertouring.com/stackisback

Posted by Short Stack on Sunday, February 2, 2020

After the release of their 2011 album ‘Bang Bang Sexy’, Short Stack announced on their Facebook page they would no longer be making music together. A brief reformation occurred to produce their fourth studio album, ‘Homecoming’, in 2015, before Short Stack went their separate ways, each embarking on their own projects.

Joining Short Stack on the road of reunion will be Melbourne pop-punks Between You & Me, who released their latest EP, ‘Reimagined’, last October through Hopeless Records.

𝗔𝗨𝗦𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗟𝗜𝗔, we are touring nationally with Short Stack for their reunion tour.

Posted by Between You And Me on Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Tickets go on sale from 11am AEDT on Monday 10 February.

Short Stack 2020 tour dates are:

Brisbane, The Triffid (July 2)
Melbourne, 170 Russel (3)
Sydney, Metro Theatre (4)
Adelaide, The Gov (10)
Perth, Astor Theatre (11)

