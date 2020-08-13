Austen drops anxiety-focused single, ‘Worse Things’

Melbourne via Brisbane pop artist Austen has released a new single today (August 13) titled ‘Worse Things’.

Described in a press release as “an unapologetic and unafraid ode to anxiety”, the track sees Austen take a more DIY-approach to her sound, with “a newly reinvigorated sense of artistic integrity”.

Listen to ‘Worse Things’ below:

Austen co-wrote the track with Luke McDonald (The John Steel Singers, Holiday Party), bringing aboard Jono Ma (Jagwar Ma) for production and mixing duties.

“It’s kind of turned into my mantra lately, so it feels especially fitting and cathartic to release this now,” Austen said of the single.

“To me the song feels like looking at my anxiety through this nostalgic, rose-tinged lens and being able to detach from it for a few minutes.”

“The thing that caught my attention about Austen was something that I’ve always been drawn to in pop,” said Ma. “I like music that has one eye on the past and one eye on the future.

“It’s a tricky thing to do well but I think Austen has managed it. There’s this sense of ‘retro-nostalgia’ while still remaining bold and forward thinking.”

Since releasing her 2019 debut single, ‘Anthem’, Austen has gone on to team up with Melbourne producer Wolfjay for a collaborative track, ‘Very Soon, Very Frequent’.

Released in June, the track was born in isolation after the pair were confined to their sharehouse due to coronavirus-imposed restrictions.

On social media, Wolfjay had said that proceeds made from each artist’s songs over June and July would be donated to LGBTQ+ charity, Black Rainbow.

‘Worse Things’ by Austen is out now.