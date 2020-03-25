Southern Cross Austereo responds to calls to play Australian artists

Southern Cross Austereo – one of Australia’s leading commercial radio broadcasters – has responded to calls from the music industry to broadcast more work by Australian musicians.

The broadcaster – who own and operate Triple M and Hit networks – told The Music today (March 25) that they would be continuing “to work with the local industry to promote Australian talent through tough times”.

“On both the Triple M and Hit Networks, we have weekly shows that are dedicated to Aussie music and, during this difficult time we will continue to work with artists, labels and promoters to increase airplay and support the Aussie music industry in a meaningful way”, they said.

The statement follows calls from several industry bodies moving for more Australian musicians to receive airplay as the coronavirus continues to have a severe impact on the regular operations of the industry, including live performances.

Today’s statement from SCA comes one week after Federal Labor Shadow Arts Minister Tony Burke called for media outlets to play and promote Australian artists “more than ever before”, as the live performance industry is severely affected by the coronavirus outbreak and new government rules are put in place.

For a list of events affected by the new rules implemented, click here.

Burke recently discussed with NME Australia the financial impact the coronavirus will have on the music industry, saying “Australian culture will change forever” if the government does not include the arts in a second coronavirus stimulus package.

Music platform Bandcamp and non-profit organisation PPCA both announced financial relief initiatives for artists through their respective organisations. A taskforce of music industry bodies have also established Sound Of Silence, a coronavirus relief initiative.

Several other initiatives, including live streamed performances and charitable efforts, are in place at this time to support the music industry, which you can read about here.

A Change.org petition was also recently launched by BATZ vocalist Christina Aubry calling for popular radio stations like Triple j, Triple M, Kiis FM and Nova FM to broadcast more Australian acts on their radio shows.