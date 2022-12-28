Here are all the biggest concerts and tours coming to Australia in 2023

In 2022, Australian music fans were treated to an especially busy concert and touring calendar. The gradual reopening of borders and return of live audiences brought with it a stacked list of touring musicians, many of whom returned Down Under for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether they were filling out stadiums for titans like Billie Eillish and Dua Lipa, or flocking to more intimate gigs at their nearest local, Australian crowds welcomed a stellar batch of touring artists with open – and likely flailing –arms.

Following this year’s lead, a slew of artists have likewise set their sights on Australia for 2023. Spanning international pop heavyweights like Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X and Rina Sawayama, to bona fide rock royalty in the form of My Chemical Romance and Red Hot Chilli Peppers, the slate of tours for Australia in 2023 has something for everyone. With that in mind, NME has compiled a roundup of the biggest tours, concerts and gigs set to hit Australian shores throughout 2023.

Aminé: ‘The Best Tour Ever’

When: December 29, 2022 – January 9

When: December 29, 2022 – January 9

Coinciding with his appearance at Falls Festival, Aminé has added two more Australian shows to his trip Down Under in early-2023. Those will take place in Sydney and Melbourne on January 5 and January 6 respectively, in support of his 2021 mixtape ‘TwoPointFive’. Aminé will be supported across both headline shows by Sydney rapper B Wise. Find remaining tickets via Aminé’s website here.

Shygirl: ‘Nymph’ world tour

When: December 28 – January 7

When: December 28 – January 7

Shygirl’s Australian ‘Nymph’ tour will begin in late December at Perth’s Wildlands on December 30 and then at Beyond the Valley in Victoria on December 31. She’ll then ring in the new year with an appearance at Sydney’s Field Day festival on January 1. From there, she’ll take to Sydney’s Manning Bar, before rounding out the tour in Melbourne and the Brisbane leg of Wildlands festival. Find tickets here.

Bicep

When: December 29 – January 10

When: December 29 – January 10

Adding to their sets at a slew of summer festivals – Wildlands and Field Day among them – electronic duo Bicep will also perform their own headline shows in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney. The pair will play two concerts at the Forum in Melbourne, before taking to the Tivoli in Brisbane on January 6. The tour will wrap up in Sydney Enmore Theatre on January 10, with remaining tickets available here.

Arctic Monkeys

When: December 28 – January 14

When: December 28 – January 14

Amid festival appearances at Falls, Lost Paradise and Heaps Good, Arctic Monkeys will also play a handful of headline dates: at the Domain in Sydney, Riverstage in Brisbane and Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl. Supported by DMA’S and The Buoys in Sydney and Mildlife in Melbourne and Brisbane, the tour promises a stacked line-up for fans across the country next year. Find any remaining tickets for Arctic Monkeys’ first Australian appearances since 2019 here.

Joey Bada$$

When: January 4 – January 10

When: January 4 – January 10

In what will be his first Australian visit in five years, Brooklyn rapper Joey Bada$$ will headline a five-date tour across Fremantle, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne early next year. It comes in support of Joey Bada$$’ third studio album, ‘2000’ – a sequel to his 2012 mixtape ‘1999’ – which dropped in July 2022. Find tickets to the rapper’s long-awaited Australian tour here.

Remi Wolf

When: January 5 – January 10

When: January 5 – January 10

On top of her festival appearances at Wildlands, Field Day and Beyond The Valley, Remi Wolf will perform her own shows in Melbourne and Sydney in early January. The two dates – slated for the Forum and Enmore Theatre, respectively – will mark Wolf’s first-ever headline shows in the country, and come in support of her debut 2021 album ‘Juno’. Head here to score remaining tickets.

Lil Nas X, PinkPantheress and Magdalena Bay: Falls Festival sideshows

When: January 4 and January 5

When: January 4 and January 5

The sideshow program for Falls Festival is this year led by three artists on the festival’s 2022/2023 line-up: Lil Nas X, PinkPantheress and Magdalena Bay. Sandwiched between the Byron Bay and Fremantle editions of the upcoming music festival, the Sydney-exclusive shows will kick off with Lil Nas X and PinkPantheress, who are both performing on January 5. Magdalena Bay will play their show the following evening at Oxford Art Factory. Tickets to Lil Nas X and PinkPantheress’ shows are sold out, but you can find remaining Magdalena Bay tickets here.

Freddie Gibbs

When: January 7 – January 13

When: January 7 – January 13

Further adding to January’s already bustling tour schedule, Freddie Gibbs will visit early that month with his first tour of Australia since 2020. The rapper will come armed with his 2022 drop ‘$oul $old $eparately’, performing shows in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth. Find remaining tickets here.

Elton John: ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour

When: January 8 – January 21

When: January 8 – January 21

Elton John will make his long-awaited return Down Under in what will be his final-ever performances in the country. The icon’s run of shows will begin in Newcastle on January 8, as part of what has become a globe-trotting, multi-year ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour. In July, John added extra dates to his touring schedule for Newcastle, Melbourne and Sydney. Find tickets here.

Yung Lean

When: December 28- January 10

When: December 28- January 10

After appearances at festivals like Wildlands, Beyond the Valley and Field Day, Yung Lean will perform two headline shows in Melbourne and Sydney. Enmore Theatre and The Forum will host each performance, with the Swedish rapper sure to include his 2022 mixtape ‘Stardust’ on the touring setlist. Head here for tickets.

UB40

When: January 10 – January 17

When: January 10 – January 17

Celebrating the band’s 45th anniversary, UB40’s Australian tour comes equipped with a setlist spanning their decades-long catalogue. It will include shows in Sydney, Perth, Sunshine Coast and the Gold Coast, and will enlist New Zealand roots-reggae band House Of Shem on all dates. Head here to find tickets to the band’s Australian tour.

IDK

When: January 11 – January 12

When: January 11 – January 12

IDK – real name Jason Mills – will play two headline shows in Australia in what will be his debut tour of the country. Melbourne’s The Night Cat and Sydney’s Oxford Art Factory will host the two-date run, which comes in support of Mills’ third studio album ‘Simple’, released this year. Find tickets here.

Rina Sawayama: ‘Hold The Girl’ tour

When: January 10 – January 14

When: January 10 – January 14

Taking to three venues in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, Rina Sawayama will bring her album ‘Hold The Girl’ to audiences in early 2023. The setlist will no doubt include singles from that 2022 album, including its title track, ‘This Hell’, ‘Catch Me In The Air’ and ‘Phantom’, marking her first-ever Australian appearances. Head to Sawayama’s website here to source tickets.

Marc Rebillet

When: January 17 – February 4

When: January 17 – February 4

Originally slated for 2020, and then again for 2021, Marc Rebillet’s long-delayed tour will finally grace Australian stages next year. WIIGZ, Micra, Cry Club and Jay Jarome are among the support acts to join Rebillet across his nine-date run of shows, with two performances slated for Sydney and three for Melbourne. Brisbane, Hobart, Adelaide and Perth round out the itinerary. Find tickets here.

Ty Segall

When: January 18 – January 29

When: January 18 – January 29

Ty Segall will return to Australia for the first time in eight years next January, when he’ll play nine shows across the country. Perth, Sydney, Brisbane and the Gold Coast are among the cities on his tour schedule, with remaining tickets available here.

Kehlani: ‘Blue Water Road Trip’ tour

When: January 25 – January 31

When: January 25 – January 31

Kehlani’s ‘Blue Water Road Trip’ tour will take place across five dates in January, promising a setlist featuring tracks from their 2022 album ‘Blue Water Road’. The Australian leg of the singer’s broader tour includes shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Queensland, Adelaide and Perth, marking their second trip Down Under following their debut Australian tour in 2017. Head to Kehlani’s website here to find tickets.

Red Hot Chilli Peppers & Post Malone

When: January 29 – February 12

When: January 29 – February 12

The Australian leg of Red Hot Chilli Peppers’ broader world tour kicks off in late January, occupying stadiums across the country until February 12 with support from Post Malone. The tour will showcase both of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ 2022 albums: ‘Unlimited Love’ and ‘Return Of The Dream Canteen’. Find tickets here.

Switchfoot

When: January 31 – February 6

When: January 31 – February 6

Promising “fan favourites and greatest hits”, Switchfoot’s five-date tour across the country includes shows in almost every capital city, with four new albums to their name since their last Australian visit in 2016. The run of shows commences in Sydney on January 31, and culminates in a performance at Perth’s Freo Social in early February. Head here for tickets.

Finneas, Turnstile, Girl In Red, Slowthai, 100 Gecs and more: Laneway sideshows

When: January 31 – February 9

When: January 31 – February 9

In addition to Phoebe Bridgers, Laneway Festival has also spawned additional sideshow appearances for a large selection of fellow line-up acts. Most of the artists will be performing their own shows in Sydney and Melbourne, with Knucks, 100 Gecs, Girl In Red, Slowthai, Ross From Friends, Turnstile, Yard Act, Fred Again.. and The Backseat Lovers taking to various venues across both cities. Finneas and Fontaines D.C. will likewise perform their own headline shows in addition to their Laneway appearances. See a full summary of the sideshow program, taking place between January 31 to February 9, here.

The Vamps: ‘Greatest Hits’ tour

When: February 1 – February 4

When: February 1 – February 4

Commemorating a decade since the UK boy band’s formation, The Vamps’ Australian shows will commence at the top of February in Brisbane. The ‘Greatest Hits’ tour will end what has been the band’s longest absence from the country, having last performed here in 2017. As promised, The Vamps’ tour setlist will include the biggest hits from their five-album catalogue. Find tickets here.

City And Colour

When: January 27 – February 13

When: January 27 – February 13

In addition to his multi-date appearances as part of next year’s SummerSalt festival, City And Colour – the musical project of Alexisonfire’s Dallas Green – will play a string of his own standalone shows in February, beginning in Sydney at the top of the month and finishing up in Brisbane. Bendigo and Melbourne round out Green’s headline Australian shows, with tickets available here.

Halestorm

When: February 2 – February 4

When: February 2 – February 4

Coming in support of their 2022 album ‘Back From The Dead’, Halestorm’s Australian tour has slated a trio of headline dates along the east coast. Performing back-to-back shows, the band will first play at Brisbane’s The Tivoli on February 2, followed by successive shows at The Forum in Melbourne and Sydney’s Enmore Theatre the following two evenings. Find tickets for Brisbane here, and those for Sydney and Melbourne here.

Everclear

When: February 2 – February 26

When: February 2 – February 26

Spanning 17 dates, Everclear’s upcoming visit will mark their biggest Australian tour in the band’s history, and their first shows Down Under in three years. Both capital and regional cities are included on the itinerary, tracing the band everywhere from Ipswich to Torquay throughout February. Head here for tickets.

M. Ward: ‘Transfiguration Of Vincent’ anniversary tour

When: February 2 – February 12

When: February 2 – February 12

M. Ward’s 2023 Australian tour will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the singer-songwriter’s album ‘Transfiguration Of Vincent’.The nine-date run kicks off at Sydney’s Factory Theatre on February 2, before consecutive shows in Canberra, Queenscliff and Castlemaine the following three evenings. Ward will wrap up the tour with remaining shows in Melbourne, Brisbane and Northern Rivers from February 7 to 12. Head here for tickets.

nothing,nowhere.

When: February 6 – February 12

When: February 6 – February 12

nothing,nowhere.’s first-ever run of Australian tour dates has slated five dates for February 2023. The tour – which includes back-to-back gigs in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne – comes in support of the US singer’s fourth album, ‘Trauma Factory’, which arrived last year. Find tickets to nothing,nowhere.’s debut Australian tour here.

Phoebe Bridgers: ‘Reunion Tour’

When: February 4 – February 12

Find tickets and more info here

Following her 2019 Australian debut – and a planned support slot across the country for The National that was cancelled before it could begin – Phoebe Bridgers’ ‘Reunion Tour’ will finally grace Aussie stages next year. The singer’s two-date headline tour in February coincides with her appearance at Laneway Festival, where she forms part of the line-up alongside 100 Gecs, Mallrat, The Beths, Sycco, Tasman Keith and many more. Join the waitlist for Bridgers’ two Laneway sideshow dates in Sydney and Melbourne here.

Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness

When: February 8 – February 10

When: February 8 – February 10

American singer-songwriter Andrew McMahon will bring his solo project back to Australia for an east coast tour in February 2023. The solo tour will also see McMahon perform songs from his two previous bands, Something Corporate and Jack’s Mannequin. Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney comprise McMahon’s Australian tour stops, with tickets accessible here.

Vengaboys

When: February 8 – February 19

When: February 8 – February 19

Coinciding with their set at the 2023 edition of Party In The Paddock festival in Tasmania, Vengaboys will extend their Australian visit with a string of appearances which will enlist the likes of Alice DJ, Whigfield, N-Trance and many more. The Eurodance veterans added extra dates to the tour earlier this month, with a touring itinerary that includes shows in Cairns, Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, Perth and two back-to-back shows in Melbourne. Find tickets and touring info here.

Sting: ‘My Songs’ tour

When: February 10 – February 26

Find tickets and more info here

In what will be his first run of Australian shows in more than a decade, Sting’s ‘My Songs’ tour will take the former Police frontman to both regional and capital city venues. The eight-date tour will run throughout February, and will enlist James Reyne and Joe Sumner for one show in the Hunter Valley. Sting’s ‘My Songs’ tour is in support of his 2019 album of the same name. Tickets are still available for a handful of Australian Sting shows here.

The Scientists

When: February 10 – March 4

The Scientists’ first Australian headline shows in six years will see the band tour their 2021 album ‘Negativity’ throughout February and early March, with stops slated for ten cities including Sydney, Castlemaine and Geelong. Melbourne, Brisbane, Byron Bay, Wollongong, Newcastle, Perth, Adelaide round out the band’s itinerary. Click the respective links to find tickets for each city.

Arch Enemy

When: February 13 – February 19

When: February 13 – February 19

Covering five dates in February of next year, Arch Enemy will bring their melodic death metal to venues from Adelaide to Fremantle, armed with their 2022 album ‘Deceivers’. The Swedish rockers last visited Australia in 2018, and have since also released the compilation album ‘Covered In Blood’, which will no doubt form part of the setlist when Arch Enemy make their raucous Australian return.

Kae Tempest

When: February 15 – February 22

When: February 15 – February 22

Supporting their latest album ‘The Line Is A Curve’, Kae Tempest’s Australian tour will make the rounds across capital cities in February, with a date also scheduled for Launceston. Tempest will be in the country for their appearance at next year’s Perth Festival, with their solo headline shows slated for Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne. Head here for tickets.

Marlon Williams

When: February 15 – February 18

When: February 15 – February 18

Marlon Williams’ trio of Australian tour dates will take place in February in support of his recently released album ‘My Boy’. Sydney’s Enmore Theatre, Brisbane’s QPAC and Melbourne’s Palais Theatre will each host shows, which will see Williams’ Australian return following his appearance at Harvest Rock in November of this year. Head here for tickets.

Future Islands

February 16 – February 21

When: February 16 – February 21

Future Islands’ first Australian tour in over half a decade will kick off on February 16 with a show as part of Perth Festival, before dates in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne. The Baltimore synth-pop group last toured Australia in 2017. Find tickets to Future Islands’ 2023 tour here.

Maisie Peters

When: February 16 – March 11

When: February 16 – March 11

Maisie Peters’ Australian tour recently expanded, with the singer now performing additional dates and at larger venues. These include a second night in Melbourne and upgraded venues for Sydney and Brisbane. Elsewhere, Peters will play in Byron Bay, Adelaide and Perth, as well as serving as the support act for Ed Sheeran’s concurrent Australian tour. Find tickets here.

Peaches: ‘The Teaches Of Peaches’ tour

When: February 16 – March 8

When: February 16 – March 8

Peaches’ ‘The Teaches Of Peaches’ tour will celebrate the 20-year anniversary of her sophomore album of the same name. The eight-date tour includes shows in Byron Bay and Hobart, as well as ​​a DJ set at Sydney Town Hall for Sydney WorldPride 2023 on March 3. From there, Peaches will round out the tour with an additional Sydney show and final one in Melbourne on March 8. Find tickets here.

Ed Sheeran: ‘+–=÷×’‘The Mathematics’ tour

When: February 172 – March 12

Find tickets and more info here

TheLaunched in support of his equation-titled albums, the ‘+–=÷×’Australian leg of Ed Sheeran’s so-called ‘Mathematics’ tour will kick off in early -February. It will mark the pop star’s first Australian tour since 2018, taking to stadiums in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth, respectively. Sheeran’s broader world tour kicked off in April of this year, and was the subject of a documentary which hit Australian screens last month. Find remaining tickets here.

Bad Religion and Social Distortion

When: February 17 – February 22

When: February 17 – February 22

Bad Religion and Social Distortion’s co-headline tour will head to Australia in February. It mark’s Social Distortion’s first Australian run of shows in nearly 12 years, and their first-ever headline bill. The joint tour will take to venues in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth. Find tickets for the Brisbane show here, and all other shows here.

Stray Kids: ‘Manic’ tour

When: February 17 – February 22

When: February 17 – February 22

The Australian leg of Stray Kids’ ‘Manic’ world tour encompasses two shows each in both Sydney and Melbourne in February 2023. The addition of new dates came after the first stadium shows sold out, with the K-pop group now performing two nights in each city at Rod Laver Arena and Qudos Bank Arena, respectively. Find remaining tickets here.

Soccer Mommy

When: February 17 – February 23

When: February 17 – February 23

Soccer Mommy will undergo a five-date run of headline shows in Australia in early 2023. The singer-songwriter will kick things off in Brisbane on February 17, before playing in Melbourne the following night (February 18). Back-to-back shows in Sydney, Adelaide and Perth will follow, with the last performance forming part of next year’s Perth Festival. Find tickets here.

Bon Iver

When: February 17 – March 10

Find tickets and more info here

The Australian leg of Bon Iver’s world tour encompasses eight dates, beginning at Sydney’s Aware Super Theatre on February 17 and wrapping up in early March as part of WOMADelaide. The Justin Vernon-fronted act were initially scheduled to tour Australia in June of 2020, and then again last year, but both runs were cancelled due to COVID-19. The tour also includes shows tied in to next year’s Mona Foma and Perth Festival. Head here for tickets.

Alexisonfire

When: February 17 – February 27

When: February 17 – February 27

With support act Luca Brasi by their side, Alexisonfire’s first tour of Australia in six years will first hit Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall, and comes equipped with the band’s most recent album ‘Otherness’. That album marked Alexisonfire’s first studio effort in 13 years, promising a long-awaited treat for fans in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide. Head here for tickets.

Architects

When: February 17 – February 21

When: February 17 – February 21

Architects’ four-date Australian tour includes shows in Adelaide, Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane throughout late February. It comes in support of the band’s tenth studio album ‘The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit’, which arrived in October of this year. Find tickets here for the Brisbane show and here for everywhere else.

Boy Harsher

When: February 18 – February 21

Find tickets and more info here

In what will be their debut run of Australian shows, Boy Harsher are headed Down Under throughout February, with dates booked for a trio of shows along the east coast. Brisbane’s Princess Theatre, Melbourne’s Max Watts and Manning Bar in Sydney will host each of the US electronic duo’s shows, respectively. Find tickets for the Brisbane date here and all others here.

Harry Styles: ‘Love On Tour’

When: February 20 – March 7

Find tickets and more info here

After multiple postponements due to the pandemic, Harry Styles will finally bring his ‘Love On Tour’ shows to Australia next year, performing at four stadiums across the country throughout February and March. So fervent was the enthusiasm for the tour that Styles added two new dates to the Sydney and Melbourne runs, all in support of his 2022 album ‘Harry’s House’. Find tickets here.

Pavement

February 22 – March 4

Find tickets and more info

With each of their shows enlisting a different support act, Pavement’s Australian tour promises a stacked double-bill for its outings in Sydney, Melbourne, Thirroul and more. Pond, Bad//Dreems, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever and Floodlights are among those set to share the spotlight with Pavement in what will be their first Australian headline tour in well over a decade. Head here for tickets and more details around the band’s February/March tour.

Dodie

When: February 23 – February 25

When: February 23 – February 25

In what will be their debut headline tour across the country, Dodie‘s three-date Australian shows have been billed as an “intimate tour experience”. The singer will take to venues in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, where she’ll no doubt include tracks from latest album ‘Hot Mess’ on the setlist. Head here for tickets.

The Proclaimers

When: February 24 – March 11

Find tickets and more info here

The Proclaimers‘ sprawling Australian tour will see the band play 10 dates throughout February and March. It comes in support of the duo’s 2022 album ‘Dentures Out’, and includes shows in both capital and regional cities, from Sydney’s State Theatre to Cairns’ Performing Arts Centre. Remaining tickets to The Proclaimers’ Australian tour can be found here.

Jockstrap

When: February 25 – March 2

When: February 25 – March 2

Jockstrap’s three-date Australian tour will begin in Hobart as part of next year’s Mona Foma. It will then head to the Night Cat in Melbourne on February 28, with the follow-up show slated for Sydney’s Mary’s Underground on March 2. It marks the UK duo’s debut headline shows Down Under, and comes in support of their debut studio album, ‘I Love You Jennifer B’, which arrived in September of this year. Find Melbourne tickets here, and Sydney tickets here.

Angel Olsen

When: February 25 – March 6

When: February 25 – March 6

Angel Olsen’s headline Australian shows serve as an expansion of her festival appearances at Mona Foma in Tasmania and Golden Plains in Victoria. Olsen will perform at Melbourne Recital Hall on March 1 in what will be her first performance at the venue, before playing a show at Sydney Opera House on March 6. Head here for Melbourne tickets, and here for Sydney tickets.

Bikini Kill

When: February 26 – March 13

When: February 26 – March 13

Bikini Kill’s run of headlining Australian tour dates includes shows in Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney. The shows will mark the band’s second tour of Australia, and first since 1996. Ticketing info for Brisbane can be found here, while tickets for Adelaide and Melbourne can be accessed here and here, respectively. Find details for the Sydney show here and Perth here.

Black Lips

When: March 3 – March 9

When: March 3 – March 9

Black Lips’ first Australian shows in eight years encompass a six-date run in the first week of March 2023. Melbourne, Wollongong, Sydney, Brisbane and Fremantle are all included on the rock band’s touring itinerary, in addition to an appearance at Mount Duneed’s inaugural Tent Pole festival on March 4. Head here for tickets.

Florence + The Machine

When: March 4 – March 18

Find tickets and more info here

Taking place in support of their 2022 album ‘Dance Fever’, Florence + The Machine’s Australian arena tour kicks off in the first quarter of next year, with shows slated for Perth, Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne. The lattermost city will enjoy two successive shows on March 8 and March 9. Florence Welch and co. will be joined at all Australian venues by support act King Princess. Head here to find tickets.

Billy Bragg: ‘One Step Forward. Two Steps Back’ tour

When: March 4 – April 6

When: March 4 – April 6

Originally slated for this year, Billy Bragg has since rescheduled the dates of his forthcoming ‘One Step Forward. Two Steps Back’ Australian tour. It will run for over a month with stops in Fremantle, Byron Bay, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide. Bragg’s most recent album, ‘The Million Things That Never Happened’, dropped in 2021. Head here for tickets.

AURORA

When: March 5 – March 9

When: March 5 – March 9

Norwegian art-pop singer AURORA will return to Australia next March, when she’ll perform four east coast dates in support of her latest album ‘The Gods We Can Touch’. Sydney Opera House, Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall and the Palais Theatre in Melbourne will host each of the singer’s shows, respectively. Head here for tickets.

KOKOROKO

When: March 7 – March 10

When: March 7 – March 10

KOKOROKO’s 2023 run of Australian shows will mark the jazz and Afrobeat group’s first-ever tour of the country. The debut tour will cover the east coast in March, with shows inBrisbane, Sydney and Melbourne. It comes in support of the eight-piece’s recent debut album ‘Could We Be More’. Find tickets for Brisbane and Sydney here, and for Melbourne here.

Mom Jeans and Microwave

When: March 7 – March 12

When: March 7 – March 12

Mom Jeans’ national headline run of shows hit Australia in March, with fellow Statesiders Microwave serving as the tour’s co-headliner. Concertgoers in Perth will be the first to see both bands, followed by those in Adelaide, Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne. Mom Jeans will arrive equipped with their 2022 album ‘Sweet Tooth’. Head here for tickets.

Carly Rae Jepsen: ‘So Nice’ tour

When: March 7 – March 14

When: March 7 – March 14

Supporting her 2022 album ‘The Loneliest Time’, Carly Rae Jepsen’s ‘So Nice’ tour will mark the pop singer’s second batch of shows in Australia, having already sold out venues in Sydney and Melbourne in 2019. Alongside those cities, to which she recently added one more show each, Jepsen will also perform at Brisbane’s Tivoli, making for a five-date tour, in addition to her appearance at Golden Plains. Head here for tickets to Jepsen’s ‘So Nice’ tour.

Lorde: ‘Solar Power’ tour

When: March 8 – March 18

Find tickets and more info here

New Zealand pop star Lorde will make her long-delayed return to Australian shores next year, equipped with her 2021 album ‘Solar Power’. Encompassing two dates each in both Sydney and Melbourne, alongside additional shows in Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth, the tour will feature support acts MUNA, Stellie and Laura Jean on select dates. Tickets to Lorde’s Australian tour can be found here.

Andrew Bird: ‘Inside Problems’ tour

When: March 9 – March 11

When: March 9 – March 11

Locking in three shows across the east coast, multi-instrumentalist Andrew Bird will next year visit Australia for the first time since 2017. Bird will bring his 16-album catalogue – the latest of which, ‘Inside Problems’, arrived this year – to theatres in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. Find tickets here.

Saosin

When: March 9 – March 14

When: March 9 – March 14

Saosin’s Australian tour will visit five cities within the first half of March, with Adelaide band Alt joining them at each show. The tour will mark Saosin’s first Down Under in almost 13 years, as well as their first in Australia since their 2012 reunion. Head here for tickets to Saosin’s tour stops in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth.

“Weird Al” Yankovic: ‘The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour’

When: March 10 – March 21

Find tickets and more info here

Fresh off a 2022 biopic, musical comedian “Weird Al” Yankovic will bring his non-parody originals to shows to five capital cities throughout March, with his long-serving band in tow. With a run almost as long as the tour’s title, ‘The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour’ will span the full breadth of Yankovic’s 14-album catalogue, with American stand-up comedian Emo Phillips opening the festivities. Find tickets to shows in Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney, Perth and Brisbane here.

Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper and Jon Stevens

When: March 11 – April 2

When: March 11 – April 2

Headlined by Rod Stewart and featuring Cyndi Lauper and Jon Stevens across all nine dates, the Australian leg of ‘The Hits! Tour’ has been delayed since as early as 2019. Thankfully, the trio are confirmed to appear in most capital cities throughout March and April of next year, as well as shows for A Day On The Green across various wineries in Victoria, Queensland and New South Wales. Find tickets here.

King Princess

When: March 11 – March 15

When: March 11 – March 15

Expanding on her run of shows supporting Florence + The Machine, King Princess will embark on her own two-date headline run in March 2023. Sydney’s Metro Theatre and Melbourne’s Croxton Bandroom will host each of the shows, which come in support of King Princess’ latest album, ‘Hold On Baby’. Find tickets here.

My Chemical Romance

When: March 13 – March 20

Find tickets and more info here

In the works since as early as 2020 and postponed twice since, My Chemical Romance’s tour will finally hit Australian shores next year. It’ll mark the band’s first Australian shows since their appearance at the 2012 edition of Big Day Out, and will be opened on select dates by support act Jimmy Eat World – who haven’t visited Australia since 2017. Some of these shows are already sold out, but you can find any remaining tickets here.

Beach Bunny

When: March 15 – March 17

When: March 15 – March 17

​​Beach Bunny’s first-ever Australian tour will encompass shows in Sydney and Melbourne, respectively. The two-date jaunt will take place in March, and comes in support of the band’s second album, ‘Emotional Creature’, which arrived in July 2022. Head here for tickets.

FIDLAR: ‘Deyown Ondah’ tour

When: March 17 – March 25

When: March 17 – March 25

FIDLAR’s Australian tour will include a set at Brisbane’s Super Fun Day festival on March 18. Elsewhere, the Californian punk band will play successive dates in Sydney and Canberra, before rounding out the tour in Adelaide and Fremantle towards the latter end of March. The shows, dubbed the ‘Deyown Ondah’ tour, will mark FIDLAR’s first visit to Australia since 2019, with remaining tickets available here.

Pale Waves

When: March 18 – March 24

When: March 18 – March 24

Pale Waves’ Australian tour takes place next March, when they’ll play four headline shows in the country alongside an appearance at Brisbane’s Super Fun Day festival. That kicks off the band’s Australian run on March 18, with following dates slated for Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne and Sydney. Since their last 2018 visit, Pale Waves have released three albums, with ‘Unwanted’ arriving in August. Find tickets here.

Pentatonix

When: March 18 – March 26

Find tickets and more info here

Taking to stadiums across five capital cities in March of next year, a cappella group Pentatonix’ upcoming tour is their first in Australia since 2020. It includes dates in Melbourne, Sydney, Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide. The tour is in support of Pentatonix’ 10th studio album, ‘Evergreen’, with tickets available here.

Morgan Wallen: ‘One Night at a Time’ world tour

When: March 19 – March 25

When: March 19 – March 25

In addition to a performance at Queensland festival CMC Rocks, the Australian leg of Morgan Wallen’s ‘One Night at a Time’ world tour spans four dates and two stadiums: namely at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on March 21 22, and Rod Laver Arena Arena on March 24 and 25. The country singer will be joined on all dates by HARDY, Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman. Find tickets to Wallen’s Australian tour here.

Ice Cube, Cypress Hill and The Game

When: March 23 – March 28

When: March 23 – March 28

A joint tour from three of the biggest names in hip-hop, Ice Cube, Cypress Hill and The Game’s jaunt marks the trio’s first-ever collective run of shows, and is set to make its Australian debut towards the end of March. The tour will be hosted by arenas in Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney and Adelaide, the last three of which account for the trio’s successive dates beginning from March 25. Head here for more info.

Kurt Vile and the Violators

When: March 28 – April 7

When: March 28 – April 7

Kurt Vile and his long-serving backing band The Violators will return to Australia across late March and early April 2023, with the headline dates coinciding with his appearance at next year’s Meadow Festival. Alongside that date, shows in Fremantle, Canberra, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Castlemaine round out the singer-songwriter’s Australian tour schedule, marking a quick return following his appearance at Harvest Rock festival this year. Find tickets here.

Black Midi

When: March 28 – April 2

When: March 28 – April 2

Black Midi’s first-ever run of shows Down Under has locked in four Australian dates, the first of which will take place at Sydney’s Factory Theatre on March 28. The art-rock band will then play in Brisbane as part of the program for next year’s ΩHM Festival, before finalising the tour with shows in Melbourne and Perth. Find tickets here.

Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, LP, Counting Crows and more: Bluesfest 2023 sideshows

When: March 30 – April 10

Find tickets and more info here

Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, LP and Counting Crows are among the Bluesfest artists to announce sideshows in addition to their appearances at the festival. Counting Crows will kick off their ‘Butter Miracle’ tour in Adelaide on March 30, with additional dates slated for Sydney and Melbourne. LP will also perform at those two cities in early April, with Williams taking the reins for Sydney with a double headline bill featuring Earle and The Dukes.

Big Freedia, GZA, Talib Kweli, Robert Glasper, The Doobie Brothers, Allison Russell, Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit and Marcus King are among the other artists to feature in some capacity on Bluesfest’s extensive sideshow program, which run up to April 10.

Ashnikko

When: April 1 – April 8

When: April 1 – April 8

Equipped with her 2021 mixtape ​​’Demidevil’, Ashnikko’s debut Australian tour kicks off in Melbourne on April 1. From there, the alt-pop singer will take to Adelaide and Brisbane the following week, before finalising her four-date run at Luna Park’s Big Top in Sydney. Since ‘Demidevil’, Ashnikko has released a double A-side single (‘Panic Attacks In Paradise’ and ‘Maggots’), and a fourth instalment in her ‘Halloweenie’ series. Find tickets here.

The 1975: ‘At Their Very Best’ tour

When: April 8 – April 15

Find tickets and more info here

In what will be their first tour of the country since their Laneway Festival appearances in 2020, The 1975 are primed to take over some of Australia’s most iconic arenas for their ‘At Their Very Best’ tour. The run of shows – slated for Perth, Adelaide, Sydney, Brisbane and two dates in Melbourne – will see Matty Healy and co. perform tracks from their latest album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, adding to the band’s well-documented affinity for Australia. Find tickets here.

Jackson Browne

When: April 11 – April 15

When: April 11 – April 15

Jackson Browne will return with his full band to Australia in April 2023, performing three headline shows in Perth, Melbourne and Sydney. The singer-songwriter will be joined on the Melbourne and Sydney dates by Australian support act Liz Stringer, with The Waifs and Helen Shanahan on opening duties for Perth. Find tickets to Browne’s first Australian shows since 2018 here.

Mudhoney

When: April 14 – May 5

When: April 14 – May 5

Encompassing a 14-date run, Mudhoney’s Australian tour will include a headlining set at next year’s edition of The Gum Ball, which will follow their back-to-back shows in Coolangatta, Byron Bay and Brisbane, as well as a show at Sydney’s Factory Theatre. The performances run throughout April and early May. Head here for tickets.

Escape The Fate: ‘The Dead Masquerade’ tour

When: April 18 – April 23

When: April 18 – April 23

The Australian leg of Escape The Fate’s ‘The Dead Masquerade’ world tour hits our shores In April, with stops slated for five capital cities across the country. The tour setlist will include Escape The Fate performing their 2010 self-titled album in its entirety, as well as sets from support acts D.R.U.G.S. and The Beautiful Monument, who will perform across all five dates. Head here for tickets.

The Stranglers

When: April 18 – April 23

When: April 18 – April 23

The Stranglers’ first tour of Australia since 2020 commences in Adelaide at The Gov on April 18, before taking to Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney and wrapping up at Newcastle’s Cambridge Hotel on April 23. The iconic English punk-rockers’ last album, ‘Dark Matters’, arrived in 2021. Head here to find tickets to the band’s Australian shows.

Alt-J: ‘The Dream’ tour

When: April 18 – May 7

When: April 18 – May 7

Originally slated for September 2022, Alt-J have since rescheduled their ‘The Dream’ tour to April of next year. Two of the rescheduled shows in Sydney and Melbourne will be intimate gigs at which Alt-J will play their album ‘An Awesome Wave’ in full. In addition to those, the band will also perform in Brisbane and Perth, as part of their six-date Australian tour. Find remaining tickets here.

Fatboy Slim: ​​‘Y’all Are The Music, We’re Just The DJ’s’ tour

When: April 28 – May 7

When: April 28 – May 7

The Australian leg of Fatboy Slim’s ‘Y’all Are The Music, We’re Just The DJ’s’ tour kicks off at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl on April 28, with following dates slated for stadiums in Brisbane, Sydney and Perth until May 7. The four-date Australian tour is Fatboy Slim’s first since 2020, with remaining tickets available here.

Helmet: ‘The Best Of Helmet’ tour

When: April 20 – April 30

When: April 20 – April 30

Originally scheduled for 2020 but postponed due to the pandemic, Helmet make their long-awaited Australian return throughout April of next year. The run of shows – which includes dates in Newcastle, Hobart, Canberra and two shows in Melbourne, among others – will incorporate songs from the band’s entire catalogue. Find tickets here.

Michael Bublé

When: June 1 – June 21

When: June 1 – June 21

After cancelling his scheduled December tour of Australia due to “logistical issues”, Michael Bublé will bring his signature croon Down Under with rescheduled shows in June 2023. The 10-date tour includes two stadium shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Brisbane, as well as dates in Newcastle and Perth. Find tickets here.

BLACKPINK: ‘Born Pink’ tour

When: June 10 – June 17

When: June 10 – June 17

The final leg of BLACKPINK’s worldwide tour will take place on Australian and New Zealand shores next year, with Melbourne and Sydney enjoying two shows each in June. The K-pop girl group will perform tracks from the tour’s namesake album, ‘Born Pink’, which was released in September 2022. Head here for touring and ticketing info.

Lewis Capaldi

When: July 7 – July 15

When: July 7 – July 15

Capaldi’s 2023 Australian run of shows come in support of his upcoming album, ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’, which he’ll tour in Adelaide and Perth, alongside two shows each in both Melbourne and Sydney. Head here for tickets.

Luke Combs

When August 11 – August 26

When August 11 – August 26

Playing arenas across the country, Luke Combs’ mammoth Australian tour runs throughout August, and will enlist fellow country music singer Cody Johnson and Australian singer-songwriter Lane Pittman. Rod Laver Arena, RAC and Qudos Bank Arena are among the venues set to welcome Combs, who is touring in support of 2022 album ‘Growin’ Up’. Find tickets to Combs’ tour here.

Bury Tomorrow

When: October 13 – October 21

When: October 13 – October 21

In what will be their first-ever headline tour of the country, Bury Tomorrow will make their Australian debut next year with new bandmates Ed Hartwell and Tom Prendergast in tow. The October run of shows will arrive shortly after ‘The Seventh Sun’, the band’s upcoming album set for release in March 2023. Bury Tomorrow’s six-date tour includes shows in Newcastle, Brisbane and Perth. Head here for tickets.

The Corrs

When: October 25 – November 6

When: October 25 – November 6

The Corrs’ first full-scale national tour in over 20 years will take place towards the end of 2023, with shows in most capital cities booked for October and November. The pop rock family band will be supported in all cities – including Perth, Newcastle, Sydney and more – by singer Natalie Imbruglia as well as Toni Childs, and Germein. Find tickets here.

Robbie Williams: ‘XXV’ world tour

When: November 11 – December 1

When: November 11 – December 1

Arriving over a year after his two headline shows and performance at the AFL Grand Final this year, concertgoers will again welcome Robbie Williams as part of his ‘XXV’ Australian tour. The run of shows includes both metropolitan stadiums – in Sydney and Melbourne – and regional wineries like Queensland’s Mount Cotton.

Williams, who will be touring his namesake album ‘XXV’, added new dates to the schedule in September, bringing the number of tour dates to nine. Find tickets here.

Additional reporting by Ellie Robinson and Alex Gallagher