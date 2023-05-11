Australia concerts in 2024: here’s a list of shows and tours coming up

For particularly eager live music fans in Australia, 2024 is already promising some must-see dates on the calendar. Whether it’s our first Mark, Tom and Travis Blink-182 tour in almost 20 years, a sorely long-awaited visit from English synth-pop legends Depeche Mode or the return of pop star Pink, next year is shaping up to be huge.

Some of these dates are upsetting but understandable reschedules, from Mclusky’s postponed 20th anniversary shows celebrating their 2002 album ‘Mclusky Do Dallas’ to Elvis Costello’s 11th-hour exit from Byron Bay Bluesfest 2023. We’ll definitely be seeing more fresh announcements, though, as we inch closer to 2024 and artists continue to plug into the reopened live music circuit.

Only time will tell if the speculation around 2023’s biggest tours eventually coming to Australia will become fact. Rumours have been flowing thick and fast about Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour going international after its jaunt around the United States, while NSW Premier Chris Minns has said it would be “fantastic” if Beyoncé performed at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium on her ‘Renaissance’ tour – pending the successful removal of a decades-old noise restriction.

Here are the concerts and tours coming to Australia in 2024:

Mclusky

When: January 2 – 9

The current incarnation of Mclusky – frontman Andy “Falco” Falkous, drummer Jack Egglestone and bassist Damien Sayell – were set to tour Australia in January this year, celebrating the 20th anniversary of 2002 album ‘Mclusky Do Dallas’. In late 2022, those plans were postponed to 2024, due to some ongoing ear issues Falkous has been experiencing.

Falco has been providing periodic updates on his recovery via Twitter, and as it stands, the band are set to return in January next year. Fingers crossed all goes well and he’s back in good stead soon; and a visit from the band to kick off 2024 would be quite the cherry on top.

Blink-182

When: February 8 – 27

Longtime Blink fans don’t need to be told how special the American pop-punk legends’ upcoming tour is. Last time they visited the country in 2013, drummer Travis Barker sat out the shows as he was still recovering from a fear of flying. Since then, guitarist/vocalist Tom DeLonge quit (in 2015) and rejoined (last year). Barker (who’s now able to take flights again) is onboard for the upcoming dates, meaning next year’s gigs will be the first Mark, Tom and Travis shows to grace our shores since 2004.

By the time they arrive, they’ll have a new album in tow, and – judging by their recent sets at Coachella and the opening dates of their world tour – sounding as good as they have in a long time. To further sweeten the deal, Chicago punks Rise Against will be joining them on the run, playing their first Australian shows since 2019.

Pink

When: February 9 – March 19

Australia bloody loves Pink, and she’s apparently pretty fond of her “home away from home” too. In 2009, she played 58 shows here as part of her Funhouse tour, performing for some 660,000 fans. In 2013, when she announced an Australian tour in support of sixth studio album ‘The Truth About Love’, 320,000 tickets were snapped up within a few hours of them going on sale.

It makes sense, then, that the American singer-songwriter has a slew of dates booked for her return in February and March next year, as part of her Summer Carnival world tour. She’ll be bringing songs from her ninth studio album ‘Trustfall’ to stadiums around the country, including stops in Sydney, Newcastle, Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

Judy Collins

When: March 6 – 15

Originally set to tour back in March 2023, legendary American singer-songwriter Judy Collins will bring her extensive songbook to theatres and concert halls across the country in 2024. Collins’ first Australian visit in over a decade will see her perform her classic renditions of ‘Both Sides Now’, ‘Amazing Grace’, her Grammy-winning cover of ‘Send in the Clowns’ and more.

Elvis Costello & The Imposters

When: March 28 – April 4

Costello and co’s plans for their first Australian tour in almost a decade were dashed at the 11th hour in April. Less than 24 hours before their shows – in support of 2022 album ‘A Boy Named If’ – a case of COVID-19 within the band forced them to withdraw from Byron Bay Bluesfest 2023 and postpone their headline tour dates.

The good news is, new dates are all locked in already. Costello and the Imposters will be one of the headliners for next year’s edition of Bluesfest, and play headline gigs at the Sydney Opera House and Melbourne’s Palais Theatre. Previously purchased tickets for Costello’s headline shows will remain valid, and they’re still on sale for the majority of dates.

Depeche Mode

Aussie Depeche Mode fans are an incredibly patient bunch. The last time the British synth-pop titans toured the country was in 1994, meaning nearly three decades have passed since they last paid us a visit. But good things come to those who wait, and it seems there is a glimmer of hope for those hoping to catch the band Down Under.

Back in March, Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan told an Italian blog that the band were eyeing “as-yet-unannounced dates in Asia and Australia” as part of a touring run that will lead into 2024. The band are currently in the midst of a world tour in support of their latest album, ‘Memento Mori’, and a trip to Australia to cap off the jaunt seems more likely than ever.

Matchbox Twenty

The flame has been lit: Matchbox Twenty are back. This year sees the American pop-rockers release their first album since 2012 and embark on their first North American tour since 2017 – and word on the street is Aussie dates aren’t far off.

During a recent podcast appearance, the band’s Rob Thomas and Paul Doucette said they will be “boots on the ground in Australia next year” and “bringing some good friends” along with them. It’ll mark their first Aussie dates in some 12 years.

