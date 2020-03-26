Australia Council for the Arts announce coronavirus financial relief package

The Australia Council for the Arts (ACA) has today (March 26) released detailed plans outlining financial aid for those working within the arts sector who have lost work or are struggling financially during the coronavirus crisis.

Dubbed the Response Package, the ACA said it is aimed at supporting artists, arts practitioners, groups and organisations, theatres, rehearsal spaces and many more after the coronavirus crisis forced the closure of many industry bodies.

“We have freed up funds – as much as we are able – to immediately respond to the critical situation faced by Australian arts and culture,” a statement said on the ACA website.

The Response Package will see the ACA make adjustments to its Four Year Funding between 2021 and 2024, suspending all current investments and introducing new ones that will focus on helping members of the sector.

The Response Package is detailed on the ACA website, and includes additional initiatives for First Nations and digital support, as well as an online learning series and research and analysis that will identify immediate and long term impacts of COVID- 19 on Australia’s cultural sector, and the broader public as a result.

Details of each initiative can be found here.

The ACA’s announcement follows other relief initiatives, including the Sound Of Silence and the PPCA’s “emergency special policy announcement”.

Musicians and other industry members have also come forward with several ideas and initiatives with how you can help during this time.