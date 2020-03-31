Today (March 31), the Australia Council for the Arts announced a Resilience Fund of $5million to support artists and organisations through the current coronavirus pandemic.

The Resilience Fund has been put in place by the Australia Council to support the “livelihoods, practice and operations” of artists, arts workers and arts organisations throughout Australia’s current coronavirus pandemic.

The Resilience Fund has been organised into three different streams, dubbed “Survive”, “Adapt” and “Create.”

“Survive” covers small grants for individuals, groups and organisations to offset or recoup financial losses from cancelled activities. Grants under “Adapt” are intended to help adapt practices and “explore new operating models”, while grants under “Create” are aimed to help nourish continued artistic work and “creative responses in a time of disruption”.

Applications for the Resilience Fund open on Friday, April 3 with more information available on the Australia Council website. Organisations that currently receive multi-year funding from the Australia Council are not eligible to apply.

This announcement follows the news last week that the Australia Council was freeing up funds to help artists by making adjustments to its Four Year Funding between 2021 and 2024 and suspending all current investments.

Additionally, the Australia Council has said it will reopen its applications for the Arts and Disability Mentoring Initiative, extending the deadline to midnight AEST on Tuesday, April 14.

The Australia Council’s Resilience Fund joins several other relief initiatives and fundraisers by organisations and industry stakeholders.

Scores of touring festivals and musicians have been forced to cancel scheduled national and international appearances after the Australian government implemented strict social distancing measures.

Per I Lost My Gig Australia, more than $316million of income has been lost due to event cancellations forced by the coronavirus and bushfires.