From Billie Eilish to The Killers to Tyler, The Creator: the biggest international acts touring Australia in 2022

When the Australian government proclaimed our borders open to overseas visitors after two long years, it also threw open the floodgates for international artist bookings in 2022 – and a slew of big names are taking full advantage.

There’s bona fide pop royalty like Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber headed our way, and huge stadium rock shows from KISS and The Killers. Indie favourites Big Thief, Perfume Genius and Parquet Courts are also planning tours, along with the likes of Sigur Rós, Liam Gallagher, Jack Harlow, Tyler, the Creator, Arlo Parks, IDLES and more.

Take a look at some of the biggest international tours headed to Australia this year:

Wolf Alice

When: April 23 – May 1

Wolf Alice

While in the country to perform at this year’s edition of Groovin the Moo, the English alt-rockers will bring their acclaimed third studio album ‘Blue Weekend’ to headline shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

Perfume Genius

When: June 9 – June 15

Perfume Genius

Fresh from announcing sixth studio album ‘Ugly Season’ and an accompanying short film, Mike Hadreas will return to Australia in June for a handful of shows, joined by Los Angeles singer-songwriter Hand Habits.

Cate Le Bon

When: June 9 – June 17

Cate Le Bon

The Welsh singer-songwriter will play three Australian dates in June – one in Sydney and two in Victoria. They come in support of her sixth studio album, February’s ‘Pompeii’.

Glass Animals

When: July 14 – July 23

Glass Animals

Australia’s love affair with the Oxford indie rockers is no secret: they topped the Hottest 100 of 2020 with mega-hit ‘Heat Waves’ and returned the love by making good on a promise to tattoo Australia on their arses.

The band will be bringing new cuts from latest album ‘Dreamland’ for a string of headline shows in July before they wrap up with a slot at this year’s Splendour in the Grass.

The Strokes

When: July 22 – July 29

The Strokes

Following a headline set at this year’s Splendour in the Grass, the New York rockers will play their own shows in Melbourne and Sydney, marking their first non-festival dates in Australia in over a decade.

Since the last time Julian Casablancas and co. were in the country (2016, also for Splendour) they’ve released brilliant sixth studio album ‘The New Abnormal’ and celebrated the two-decade anniversary of landmark 2001 debut ‘Is This It’, so fans can expect nostalgic cuts and new tunes alike. They’ll be joined by The Chats and The Lazy Eyes at these anticipated shows.

Jack Harlow

When: July 20 – July 28

Jack Harlow

The rapper’s mercurial rise continues with his debut Australian shows this July alongside an appearance at Splendour in the Grass. He’ll be bringing hits from 2020 debut ‘That’s What They All Say’ along with with cuts from its forthcoming follow-up, ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’, such as February’s ‘Nail Tech’.

Yungblud

When: July 23 – July 30

Yungblud

Yungblud‘s a frequent visitor to our shores, having played in Australia in 2018, 2019 and 2020. The one-man pop-punk powerhouse will play some of his biggest shows here to date on his upcoming run, including stops at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion and Melbourne’s John Cain Arena.

Liam Gallagher

When: July 23 – July 30

Liam Gallagher

The former Oasis frontman’s got his third solo album on the way, with ‘C’mon You Know’ set to arrive in May. A couple months later, he’ll bring new tunes and classic cuts alike to stages in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth alongside his Splendour appearance.

Parquet Courts

When: July 24 – July 31

Parquet Courts

While here for Splendour in the Grass, the New York indie rockers will showcase new album ‘Sympathy For Life’ with a trio of headline shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Perth.

Tyler, the Creator

When: July 26 – August 3

Tyler, the Creator

It’s been nearly nine long years since Tyler, the Creator last played headline shows in Australia. In that time, the rapper has undergone several creative reinventions across four albums: 2015’s ‘Cherry Bomb’, 2017’s ‘Flower Boy’, 2019’s ‘Igor’ and last year’s ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’.

Tyler’s return in late 2019 for a series of festival sets was a reminder of his dynamic onstage presence, and in July, he’ll embark on a run of fully fledged arena shows (on top of a Splendour in the Grass appearance).

Bonobo

When: August 3 – August 7

Bonobo

Electronic producer Simon Green will bring his warm, blissed-out new album ‘Fragments’ to stages in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane in August, marking his first run of headline dates Down Under in half a decade.

Sigur Rós

When: August 9 – August 13

Sigur Rós

The Icelandic post-rock group will return to Australia in August for the first time since their 2017 Splendour in the Grass appearance. Earlier this year, the band revealed they’re currently at work on the follow-up to 2013 album ‘Kveikur’, and are planning to perform new songs at their upcoming shows.

Additionally, the tour will mark the band’s first Australian shows since the return of keyboardist Kjartan Sveinsson, who recently rejoined the band after stepping away a decade ago to focus on other projects.

Arlo Parks

When: August 9 – August 13

Arlo Parks

Making her way to Australia for her first-ever headline tour here, the British singer-songwriter will be bringing cuts like ‘Black Dog’ and ‘Caroline’ from her excellent, Mercury Prize-winning and Grammy-nominated album ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’.

In Hobart, she’ll perform as part of Gang of Youths‘ A More Perfect Union festival alongside Cub Sport, Gretta Ray and more.

KISS

When: August 20 – September 10

KISS

After multiple postponements, the rock veterans’ End of the Road farewell tour will at long last make its way to Australia in August, with arena extravaganzas in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane and Townsville.

Rex Orange County

When: September 8 – September 17

Rex Orange County

After making his Australian debut back in 2019 as part of Laneway Festival, Rex Orange County will return in September for a five-date headline run. Since his first visit, he’s released two studio albums – 2019’s ‘Pony’ along with newie ‘Who Cares?’ in March.

Billie Eilish

When: September 13 – September 30

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish has come a long way since her debut Australian tour in 2017 when she performed at Sydney’s Lansdowne Hotel and the Toff in Town in Melbourne. Returning for her fourth tour in September, she’ll be showcasing last year’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ to her biggest Australian stages, playing arenas in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Perth.

Alt-J

When: September 20 – September 29

Alt-J

A decade since releasing 2012 debut ‘An Awesome Wave’, and with new album ‘The Dream’ in tow, the Leeds indie rockers will return to Australia in September for shows in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide and Perth.

Leon Bridges

When: September 25 – October 3

Leon Bridges

The American soul singer returns in September with his third album, last year’s ‘Gold-Diggers Sound’, under his belt. The tour will include Bridges’ debut Perth show, before playing concert halls in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney. He’ll be joined on the road by Milan Ring.

mxmtoon

When: October 4 – October 11

mxmtoon

The bedroom pop wunderkind will be touring Australia for the first time ever in October, playing headline shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. Local fans will get to see cuts from 2019 debut album ‘The Masquerade’ and 2020 EPs ‘Dawn’ and ‘Dusk’ for the first time, along with songs from her forthcoming sophomore LP ‘Rising’.

IDLES

When: October 31 – November 8

IDLES

As anyone who attended the very sweaty, somewhat chaotic shows on IDLES’ maiden trip to Australia in 2019 can attest, we’ve got a lot of love for the British post-punk outfit, who are returning for another tour in October.

Since their last shows here they’ve released two albums – 2020’s dynamic ‘Ultra Mono’ and last year’s experimental, razor-sharp ‘CRAWLER’ – promising a slew of new tunes for Aussie fans. They’ll be supported by Melbourne’s own fiery post-punks Pinch Points.

Guns N’ Roses

When: November 18 – December 3

Guns N' Roses

With their planned 2021 tour pushed back a year, GNR will finally head back to Australia in November for their first tour since 2017. Axl Rose, Slash and co. will play stadium shows in Perth, Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Sydney, Adelaide and Melbourne while here.

Justin Bieber

When: November 22 – December 3

Justin Bieber

The Australian leg of Bieber’s world tour in support of last year’s ‘Justice’ will see him bring the likes of ‘Lonely’, ‘Hold On’ and ‘Peaches’ to stadiums in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in November and December.

Big Thief

When: November 21 – November 30

Big Thief

After their 2021 tour was cancelled due to the pandemic, the Brooklyn folk-rock group will return to Australia in November for the first time since 2017.

In that time, they’ve released three more studio albums – ‘U.F.O.F’ and ‘Two Hands’ in 2019, along with this year’s ‘Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You’ – meaning they’ll have a smorgasbord of new music to showcase.

Khruangbin

When: November 23 – December 3

Khruangbin

The Texas psych-funk trio are headed our way for their biggest Australian headline shows to date, having released third studio album ‘Mordechai’ and two collaborative EPs with Leon Bridges since last visiting in 2019.

In Fremantle, Melbourne and Brisbane, the band will be joined on the bill by jazz-fusion collective Mildlife, with American jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington also set to perform on the Melbourne date.

The Killers

When: November 29 – December 19

The Killers

Brandon Flowers and co. will bring their ‘Imploding the Mirage’ tour to Australia at the end of the year with shows at arenas and wineries alike. It’ll mark their first run here since 2018.

Pixies

When: December 2 – December 10

Pixies

Their 2020 tour of Australia was stopped short due to the coronavirus, but Pixies are returning this December to finish the job. They’ll play Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth before heading to New Zealand for their ‘Come On Pilgrim… It’s Surfer Rosa’ tour.