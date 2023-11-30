The Wiggles, The Kid LAROI and Flume are Australia’s most-streamed local artists on Spotify this year

Spotify has released the data on the most-streamed artists, songs and albums on its platform throughout the year, as well as launching the annual Spotify Wrapped personalised results feature. Find the most-streamed artists, songs and albums on Spotify across Australia below.

Australia’s most-streamed local artists this year are led by none other than The Wiggles, followed by The Kid LAROI, Vance Joy, Flume and AC/DC in order. However, the list isn’t to be confused with Australia’s most-streamed artists, which are led by Taylor Swift in the top spot for the third year in a row and Drake, The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran and Morgan Wallen rounding out the top five.

The overall most-streamed song in Australia this year was Miley Cyrus‘ anthemic ‘Flowers’, followed by Morgan Wallen’s ‘Last Night’ and SZA‘s ‘Kill Bill’. Harry Styles‘ ‘As It Was’ and PinkPantheress‘ and Ice Spice‘s massive collaboration ‘Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2’ are also included in the top five.

Advertisement

Australia’s most-streamed tracks by Australian artists, however, are topped by Vance Joy’s ‘Riptide’. The Kid LAROI’s ‘Stay’ featuring Justin Bieber clinches the second spot, with other songs by LAROI, Dean Lewis and Flume completing the top five list.

The most-streamed album in Australia this year is Morgan Wallen’s ‘One Thing At A Time’, with Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’, SZA’s ‘SOS’, Harry Styles’ ‘Harry’s House’ and The Weeknd’s ‘Starboy’ all cracking the top five.

Spotify has also shared the top five podcast consumed by Australian users this year. ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ and ‘Call Her Daddy’ rank in the top two respectively. ‘Huberman Lab’, ‘Casefile True Crime’ and ‘The Inspired Unemployed’ round out the top five.

Shared each year by the streaming platform, this latest edition introduces a range of new features and is available to access now via the Spotify mobile app (iOS and Android) or on desktop by heading to the website.

Advertisement

As well as showing the usual insights into each user’s own listening habits, a new range of features have been rolled out for the 2023 edition too. These include a new section called ‘Me in 2023’ which reveals which one of the 12 listening styles best describes the way you listen on Spotify, and a new section called ‘Sound Town’, which matches you to a city based on your listening and shared artist affinity.

Australia Most-Streamed Artists:

Taylor Swift

Drake

The Weeknd

Ed Sheeran

Morgan Wallen‌

Australia Most-Streamed Local Artists

The Wiggles

The Kid LAROI

Vance Joy

Flume

AC/DC

Australia Most-Streamed Songs

‘Flowers’ – by Miley Cyrus

‘Last Night’ – Morgan Wallen

‘Kill Bill’ – SZA

‘Boy’s a liar Pt. 2’ – PinkPantheress, Ice Spice

‘As It Was’ – Harry Styles

Australia Most-Streamed Local Songs

‘Riptide’ – Vance Joy

‘STAY (with Justin Bieber)’ – The Kid LAROI

‘How Do I Say Goodbye’ – Dean Lewis

‘LOVE AGAIN’ – The Kid LAROI

‘Say Nothing (feat. MAY-A)’ – Flume

Australia Most-Streamed Albums

‘One Thing At A Time’ – Morgan Wallen

‘Midnights’ – Taylor Swift

‘SOS’ – SZA

‘Harry’s House’ – Harry Styles

‘Starboy’ – The Weeknd

Top Podcasts in Australia:

‘The Joe Rogan Experience’

‘Call Her Daddy’

‘Huberman Lab’

‘Casefile True Crime’

The Inspired Unemployed’