ARIA reveals Australia’s best-selling singles and albums of 2022

ARIA has revealed Australia’s best-selling singles and albums of 2022, which were dominated by international artists – particularly Harry Styles and Taylor Swift.

Swift topped ARIA’s end of year albums chart with her 10th studio album ‘Midnights’, which had the biggest sales week of any album last year and took a record nine of the top 10 singles in its first week.

She’s followed by Harry Styles and ‘Harry’s House’, which spent eight weeks at the top of the album chart. It also produced the No. 1 single of 2022 with ‘As It Was’. When that song topped the singles chart in April, it ended a 20-week period where the No. 1 single was a returning entry – the longest it’s ever taken in a new year for the number one on the chart to be a new song. And when ‘Harry’s House’ dropped, the entire tracklist entered the top 15 of the singles chart.

Both artists also topped the end of year chart for vinyl albums, followed by Spacey Jane with ‘Here Comes Everybody’ – the only Aussie album to appear in the vinyl albums top 10. Other Aussie artists who also performed well are The Kid LAROI with his 2021 album ‘F*ck Love (Over You)’, which remained in the top 25 for a second year, and ‘Stay’ featuring Justin Bieber the number 3 single. PNAU’s remix of ‘Cold Heart’ featuring Elton John and Dua Lipa followed closely behind at number 4.

Daniel Johns, who returned to music with his solo album ‘FutureNever’ in April, went to No. 1 twice and spent a total of 11 weeks in the top 10. The Wiggles scored their first No. 1 album in their entire career, while Jimmy Barnes notched two No. 1 albums in 2022, the second one becoming his 20th No. 1 across his careers as a solo artist and with Cold Chisel.

A total of 12 Australian artists, with 13 albums, topped the ARIA charts in 2022. The first was Huskii’s ‘Antihero’ on February 21, and the last was Paul Kelly’s ‘Christmas Train’ on December 12. See the full list below.

The Australian No. 1 entries on the ARIA albums chart in 2022 were:

February 21 – Huskii, ‘Antihero’

February 28 – Midnight Oil, ‘Resist’

March 7 – Gang of Youths, ‘Angel in Realtime.’

March 21 – The Wiggles, ‘ReWiggled’

May 2 – Northlane, ‘Obsidian’

May 16 – Daniel Johns, ‘FutureNever’

June 27 – Jimmy Barnes, ‘Soul Deep 30’

July 4 – Spacey Jane, ‘Here Comes Everybody’

September 19 – Parkway Drive, ‘Darker Still’

September 26 – Meg Mag, ‘Matter of Time’

October 3 – 5 Seconds of Summer, ‘5SOS5’

December 5 – Jimmy Barnes, ‘Blue Christmas’,

December 12 – Paul Kelly, ‘Christmas Train’

A total of 57 Australian albums appeared in the top 10 of the albums chart, while just five singles appeared in the top 10 of the singles chart: ‘Stay’ by LAROI and Bieber, Japanese-Australian artist Joji’s ‘Glimpse of Us’, The Wiggles’ Tame Impala cover ‘Elephant’, Luude’s ‘Down Under’ featuring Colin Hay, and LAROI’s ‘Thousand Miles’.