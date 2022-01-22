The Wiggles top Australia’s triple j Hottest 100 of 2021 countdown with Tame Impala cover

The Wiggles have topped Australia’s triple j Hottest 100 of 2021 countdown with their Like A Version cover of Tame Impala’s ‘Elephant’.

The beloved children’s entertainers were the hot favourites to take out the youth broadcaster’s annual listener-voted poll by algorithmic predictor 100 Warm Tunas. It marks the first time a triple j Like A Version cover has ever landed in the top spot.

The Wiggles made their debut on the Like A Version cover series in March with the cover, which interpolated lyrics from The Wiggles’ own ‘Fruit Salad’.

Coming in at number two was The Kid LAROI with his global smash hit with Justin Bieber, ‘Stay’, which marks the highest position an Indigenous Australian artist – The Kid LAROI is of Gamilaroi heritage – has taken in the countdown. ‘Stay’ was followed by Spacey Jane’s ‘Lots Of Nothing’, Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Good 4 U’ and Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’.

triple j counted down the Hottest 100 of 2021 today (January 22). Artists who had multiple songs appear include Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, SZA, Kanye West and Lorde, as well as Australian artists Rüfüs Du Sol, Gang Of Youths, Spacey Jane, Holy Holy and King Stingray. Find the full list of songs here.

The Hottest 100 of 2020 was taken out by Glass Animals with ‘Heat Waves’.