Flume and MAY-A top triple j Hottest 100 of 2022 with ‘Say Nothing’

Flume and MAY-A have topped the triple j Hottest 100 of 2022 with the song ‘Say Nothing’.

The duo’s collaboration from Flume’s 2022 album ‘Palaces’, which had been tipped to win by fan-made predictive algorithm 100 Warm Tunas, beat Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal’s dance anthem ‘B.O.T.A. (Baddest of Them All)’ to emerge tops in today’s (January 28) countdown.

‘Say Nothing’ was also Flume’s third appearance in this year’s countdown, having come in at number 50 with ‘Slugger 1.4′ and number 30 with his and Toro y Moi’s cover of Bag Raiders’ ‘Shooting Stars’ for triple j’s ‘Like A Version’.

Spacey Jane took up three spots in the top 10: ‘Hardlight’ at number 3 and back-to-back entries ‘It’s Been a Long Day’ and ‘Sitting Up’ at number 6 and 7 respectively. All tracks came from their sophomore album ‘Here Comes Everybody’.

Also securing spots in the top 10 were Steve Lacy (‘Bad Habit’) Lizzo (‘About Damn Time’), Ball Park Music (‘Stars In My Eyes’), Gang of Youths (‘in the wake of your leave’) and Joji (‘Glimpse of Us’). Find the full list of songs that appeared in the triple j Hottest 100 of 2022 here.

Flume and MAY-A take the Hottest 100 crown from last year’s winners The Wiggles, who made history by topping the countdown with a ‘Like A Version’ cover – of Tame Impala’s ‘Elephant’.