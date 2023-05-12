Australia’s Voyager have made it to the Eurovision finals

Perth-based prog and alternative metal band Voyager are heading to the grand finals of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

The five-piece, who competed in the second round of the Eurovision semi-finals on Thursday (May 11), were the last to perform last night, putting on a stunning rendition of their track ‘Promise’.

For the performance – which you can watch in full above – frontman Danny Estrin arrived onstage in a car, while the rest of his band built up the anticipation with metal instrumentals.

Voyager’s ‘Promise’ performance was made complete with anthemic choruses, sequinned attire, guttural vocals and a thunderous breakdown.

The band said via a press statement: “We’re absolutely ecstatic to be representing our beautiful country of Australia as we power through to the Grand Final. The good will from back home and love from our fans worldwide really helped us put on the performance of our lives tonight, and now we’re even more energised to smash it in the Grand Final.”

Meanwhile, Australian Creative Director of Eurovision and Director of Blink TV, Paul Clarke, said: “The sound of the Liverpool arena going wild for Voyager really touches your heart. They have worked so hard and the whole city has fallen in love with them. Good to see all of Europe is loving them too. They’re truly one of our best ever Eurovision performers. Now for the Grand Final – let’s see how far we can take it!”

Voyager are set to compete in the grand finals of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday May 13 BST – Sunday 14 May at 5am AEST or 7:30pm AEST on SBS – against the likes of the UK, Sweden, Spain, Ukraine, Germany and more.

Speaking to NME‘s Ellie Robinson late last month, Voyager guitarist Scott Kay said that besides representing Australia at Eurovision, the opportunity would give the country’s heavy music culture a major boost: “It’s not just about the identity of Voyager as a band, it’s about taking what we do and making it bigger than ourselves. Because a lot of bands coming out of Australia – especially heavy bands – have to pave their own path and really slog it out on the touring circuit just to get noticed.”

“But Eurovision is the kind of thing you can do and come out of with a completely new fanbase – and the people that tune in, if they’re into more obscure types of music, hopefully they’ll see us and then check out all the other amazing talent we have in Australia.”