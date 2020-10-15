All-female lineup announced for Leonard Cohen tribute show

Melbourne broadcaster Triple R has teamed up with the Festival of Jewish Arts and Music (FOJAM) to present an all-female tribute concert to Leonard Cohen.

Included as part of FOJAM’s Homeward Bound program, the Ladies Who Sing Leonard event will coincide with the singer’s death on November 7. Kate Ceberano, Katie Noonan, Deborah Conway, Emma Donovan and Kee’ahn will be among the evening’s performers.

The event will be live-streamed from 8.30pm AEDT, with a ‘pay what you can’ ticketing system in place.

In a statement, FOJAM’s artistic director Lior Albeck-Ripka described the event as “poignant” considering how many Australians are currently feeling isolated.

“We are absolutely thrilled to present this divine tribute show,” she said.

“His work has had, and continues to have, such a deep impact on so many artists and people around the world.

“We really want this to be an immersive experience despite the digital limitations, and are hoping we can create a feeling of connection between audiences and artists.”

Anita Lester, the festival’s curator, added, “This project is inspired by my (sometimes confused) Jewish heritage, the spirit of my homeland and all the sex, love and death that falls in between.

“Leonard Cohen taught me that art can change the lives of the people around you.”

Cohen died in 2016, shortly after the release of his final album ‘You Want It Darker’.