Australian and New Zealand artists join forces for Isol-Aid #25

Live-streamed music festival Isol-Aid will be returning for its 25th consecutive instalment this weekend, bringing together a lineup of Australian and New Zealand artists.

For this weekend’s program, taking place from 2.55pm AEST on Saturday September 5, event organisers have teamed up with New Zealand label Melted Ice Cream. Together, they are presenting a program of indie-folk trio Womb, Jim Nothing, Ben Woods and more.

For the rest of the program, Isol-Aid will celebrate the debut single launch of ‘Falling’ from soul outfit Squid Nebula frontwoman Bumpy. Artists joining Bumpy for the single launch segment of the festival include STAV, Maya Vice and Isadora Lauritz.

Advertisement

As always, Isol-Aid is free to enjoy, but viewers are encouraged to donate to the festival. All proceeds go to the performing artists and their crews.

“As you know, the loss of touring and live performance income has caused financial strain and even strife for many in our music community,” organisers said in a statement.

“Throwing in even what you’d normally pay for a beer or two at the show will make a huge difference to these acts.

Last weekend’s Isol-Aid lineup included Didirri, Elizabeth and Shannen James, among other artists.