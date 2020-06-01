Australian artists decry racism against First Nations communities in light of George Floyd protests

As protests against the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police continue in the US, multiple Australian artists have shared statements and resources in solidarity with First Nations communities in the hopes of reminding Australians about the injustices that continue to take place back home.

As Guardian Australia extensively detailed in 2019, more than 400 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders have died in police custody since the end of the Royal Commission into Aboriginal deaths in custody in 1991.

In a statement on Twitter, rapper Briggs, a Yorta Yorta man, expressed his solidarity with the US protestors.

“I empathise with the protestors because, like America, Australia was founded on white supremacy, and built its wealth on the murder, rape and slavery of its Indigenous people,” he said.

“Australia parades this idea of ‘The Lucky Country’; but their luck is our dispossession. Their luck is our death. Their luck is our trauma. Their luck is our grief.”

Much love and respect to my friends, peers and colleagues stateside. To my Mob at home; I choose to believe there’s a way out of this. pic.twitter.com/QhE3dWUzeO — Senator Briggs (@Briggs) June 1, 2020

On Instagram, DJ Soju Gang has posted multiple statements pointing out that Australians should express the same degree of concern about the injustice levelled against Indigenous communities as they do about Black communities overseas.

“If you’re for black rights this passionately you should have the same energy for the Indigenous people dying at the mercy of a country that still commits multiple forms of genocide upon us,” one post reads.

Non-Indigenous artists, like Sampa The Great, Kira Puru, Ruel and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have shared the statements of their own or retweeted the words of others.

“We are beneficiaries of the same systemic racism that lets people of colour die at the hands of those who are supposed to protect them. Not just in America, but in our own backyard, where First Nations people continue to die in police custody and suffer the highest rates of incarceration in the world,” said Rolling Blackouts C.F.

Banoffee, Montaigne, Cub Sport, Alison Wonderland, Alex Lahey and Trophy Eyes have posted links to fundraisers for overseas Black Live Matter movements, the ongoing FreeHer campaign for Aboriginal women who can’t pay fines, the Aboriginal Legal Service and the GoFundMe in support of Leetona Dungay, an Aboriginal woman whose son, David Dungay, died in police custody in 2015.

On Twitter, Camp Cope’s Sarah Thompson criticised the move by music labels to take part in a social media ‘blackout’, calling it a “fucking cop out”.

READ MORE: Music industry plans blackout in solidarity with Black community following George Floyd death

“This music industry black out thing feels like a fucking cop out. How about all the labels & streaming platforms that rob artists each & every day start donating the money they’ve stolen to black charities and bail bonds instead,” Thompson wrote.

“#BlackLivesMatter – the music industry doesn’t.”