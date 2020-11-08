Australian cast of ‘Hamilton’ announced

The cast for the forthcoming 2021 Australian production of hit musical Hamilton has been announced, with emerging star Jason Arrow in the titular role.

The show’s producer Michael Cassell announced the cast in a Tik Tok-styled video this morning (November 9), showcasing a landmark 35-strong group of almost exclusively people of colour.

Advertisement

Opposite Arrow is Lyndon Watts as political rival Aaron Burr, while Chloe Zuel, recently seen as Anita in West Side Story, will play Hamilton’s wife Eliza. Matu Ngaropo is set to be George Washington, while three actors will both take on dual roles: Victory Ndukwe will be Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, Shaka Cook is Hercules Mulligan and James Madison while Elandrah Eramiha is set to be Peggy Hamilton and Maria Reynolds.

The only white member of the cast is Brent Hill (who played Dewey in School of Rock) as King George III.

The show’s creator Lin Manuel Miranda was reportedly “very involved” in the casting, according to a report by Guardian Australia.

“I am incredibly excited by the cast we have assembled,” Miranda said in a press statement.

“While theatres around the world have been forced to temporarily shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we have taken this time to bring together a truly incredible ensemble to tell this story.”

Hamilton, the hip-hop and revisionist retelling of the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton, is currently set to begin showing at the Lyric Theatre in Sydney from March 17, 2021.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Cassell said any social distancing restrictions remaining in place would be a “deal-breaker” on the production going ahead next year.

“We need people sitting in the Lyric Theatre side by side,” producer Michael Cassel said.

“We made a commitment five years ago to bring this show here, it’s been a long time coming, and we are doing everything within our means to make sure the show is delivered and that the audience can enjoy it in that auditorium as they expect.”

Rehearsals for the production are set to begin in late January.

A recorded version of the original Broadway production of Hamilton, starring show creator Lin-Manuel Miranda in the titular role, was recently released on streaming service Disney+. In a four-star review, NME wrote that “the whole thing draws from the narrative-driven hip-hop records that made superstars of Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and Snoop Dogg”.