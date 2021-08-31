Australian duo FNZ listed as co-producers on Kanye West’s ‘Donda’

Australian songwriting and production group FNZ have been credited as co-producers on five tracks from Kanye West‘s new album, ‘Donda’.

As The Music Network notes, the collaborative duo of Michael “Finatik” Mule and Isaac “Zac” De Boni are listed as co-producers on the album’s title track along with ‘Believe What I Say’, ‘Keep My Spirit Alive’, ‘Tell the Vision’ and ‘Lord I Need You’.

FNZ acknowledged their involvement on the record in an Instagram post yesterday (August 30), tagging West and fellow ‘Donda’ producer BoogzDaBeast and adding that they were “honored & grateful to be a part of history”.

It’s not the first time the duo have worked with West, with Mule and De Boni listed as co-producers on the rapper’s 2020 Travis Scott collaboration, ‘Wash Us in the Blood’. They also worked on ‘Everything We Need’ from West’s 2019 album ‘Jesus Is King’, earning a Grammy Award for their contribution.

Over the last few years, Mule and De Boni have amassed an impressive resume, earning songwriting and production credits on songs by the likes of Denzel Curry, Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky, ONEFOUR and more.

More recently, the duo were among the songwriters on ‘Stay’, The Kid Laroi‘s hit collaboration with Justin Bieber from the rapper’s recent ‘F*ck Love 3: Over You’ mixtape.