Australian festival FOMO has gone into liquidation

Australian electronic and hip-hop festival, FOMO, has gone into liquidation, with creditors reportedly amounting to nearly $5 million, reports The Music.

An insolvency notice filed on May 15 confirms that a general meeting of the members of the company took place. During the meeting, it was “resolved that the Company be wound up” and a liquidator be appointed.

Speaking to The Music, liquidators Hall Chadwick commented they had been advised that “creditors could amount to $4,848396”. An investigation by the liquidator is ongoing, and creditors will be updated within three months regarding “the likelihood of any dividend to creditors and any possible action that may be taken for the benefit of the company’s creditors”.

Additionally, the festival’s social media accounts appear to have been taken down.

FOMO’s inaugural event took place in Brisbane back in 2016, with a lineup that included international acts such as RL Grime, Jamie xx and Skepta, along with homegrown favourites like Flight Facilities and Tkay Maidza.

The one-stage, no-clash festival expanded to Sydney and Adelaide the following year, before adding a Melbourne leg in 2019. Lineups have continued to skew towards hip-hop and electronic acts over the years. Past headliners have included Empire of the Sun, Flosstradamus, Post Malone and Nicki Minaj.

The festival’s final run took place back in January, with a lineup that featured BROCKHAMPTON, Kaytranada, Lizzo and more.