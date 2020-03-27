Australian government reportedly will not refund visas for touring musicians amid pandemic

The Australian government is not providing refunds for visas processed for musicians set to tour the country prior to the coronavirus pandemic, The Industry Observer reports.

According to the Department of Home Affairs’ website, Temporary Activity (subclass 408) visas let foreigners arrive in Australia if they are invited to “participate in a community-based event, including sporting events”. Applications cost upwards of $314, with The Industry Observer pegging the average final cost at close to $650 per visa.

The report, published March 26, says promoters have received a standard message from Home Affairs stating refunds would not be issued.

“There are strict criteria relating to the refund of a visa application charge and unfortunately it does not accommodate unforeseen circumstances such as the cancellation of events,” the message read.

It concluded, “In this instance we are unable to assist with your request.”

The Industry Observer reported that several industry entities are disputing the matter, including Live Nation, Bluesfest and several members of Live Performance Australia. NME Australia has reached out to Arts Minister Paul Fletcher’s office for comment and will update this story if we receive a response.

International Music Concepts chief Joe Segreto told TIO he believed the department’s stance on 408 visa refunds was “both ridiculous and outrageous” as the cancellations are a direct result of government intervention.

“If it were any other business, they would be subject to [Australian Competition and Consumer Commission] investigation,” he said.

The news comes as the Australian arts and entertainment sector continues to await relief from the government as part of a coronavirus stimulus package.

Private fundraisers for music crisis charity Support Act, which has launched its own COVID-19 emergency appeal, have tried to pick up the slack. The Australian Council for the Arts has also made adjustments to its Four Year Funding between 2021 and 2024, suspending all current investments and introducing new ones that will focus on helping members of the sector. PPCA is also offering cash advances to its registered artists to help subsidise lost earnings.

Last week, NME Australia spoke to shadow arts minister Tony Burke, who said “Australian culture will change forever” if the government does not provide stimulus relief for the arts sector.

As of March 27, more than $300million of income has been lost as a result of event cancellations in Australia due to the pandemic and bushfires, I Lost My Gig Australia reports.