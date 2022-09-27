Australian Government to establish COVID-19 live performance support fund

Federal Arts Minister Tony Burke has announced the Australian Government will set up a support fund for the organisers of live performances over the 2022/2023 summer which are impacted by COVID-19.

The program, which will run from this November until February next year, will provide event organisers with financial coverage “up to a defined percentage of their anticipated revenue” should their event be affected by the nationwide requirement to mandatorily isolate following a positive COVID-19 test. Events such as concerts, festivals and plays will be included in the scheme.

“The live performance sector was hit hard by the pandemic. It was one of the first industries shut down – and two-and-a-half years later it’s still a long way from normal,” Burke said in a press announcement shared today (September 27).

“While the industry is learning to live with COVID-19 it still faces significant challenges that threaten its viability. With COVID-19 still prevalent and isolation requirements still in place, the industry desperately needs confidence going into the summer events season,” Burke added. “Organisers still face enormous financial risks putting on events that cannot be commercially insured against COVID-19.”

Throughout 2020 and 2021, there were regular calls made by artists, event organisers, government ministers and arts bodies alike for the then-Liberal government to instate a business interruption fund on a federal level for events impacted by COVID.

When the 2021 edition of the Byron Bay Bluesfest was cancelled a day out from when it was set to commence, several music bodies – including Live Performance Australia and APRA AMCOS – voiced support for a government-backed initiative that would help live events recoup losses after COVID-related cancellations.

Bluesfest director Peter Noble had called for such a policy himself earlier that year, saying such a scheme for live events would “incentivise event presenters to put on events and be protected in not going to the wall, should an outbreak of [COVID-19] shut down their businesses at short notice and protect artists, crew and Suppliers [to] get paid should that occur”.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that then-Arts Minister Paul Fletcher had been lobbied for a federal event insurance scheme in December of 2021 but showed “no appetite” for one, the chief executive of LPA was quoted as saying in a report.

The news emerged after a slew of event cancellations and postponements due to COVID-19 case spikes and coronavirus restrictions over the 2021/2022 summer period, with festivals such as UNIFY Gathering, King Street Carnival, Tamworth Country Music Festival and Grapevine Gathering affected.

“This should have been set up years ago,” Burke commented in today’s press statement. “The previous government put an insurance scheme in place for the film industry but stubbornly refused to extend it to the live performance sector. The industry’s pleas fell on deaf ears.

“That meant a number of organisers lost their investments when events had to be cancelled at short notice because of public health orders,” he continued. “Those cancellations were devastating not just for organisers but for the musicians, performers, tradies, lighting operators, food van workers, hospitality employees and others who had been counting on income from those events.”

More information on the government’s live performance support fund – including guidelines and details regarding the application process – will be available soon.