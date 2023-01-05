Speed announce Southeast Asia tour

Australian hardcore band Speed have announced a four-city tour of Southeast Asia.

The fast-rising Sydney five-piece will kick off the tour in Bangkok, Thailand on March 2, then head to Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. They’ll wind up the tour three days later in Jakarta, Indonesia, co-presenter Blacklisted Productions announced today (January 5).

Ticket details will be released in “the coming days”, Blacklisted said.

Speed’s 2023 Southeast Asia tour dates are:

Thursday March 2 – Bangkok, Thailand, Lido

Friday March 3 – Singapore, Esplanade Annexe Studio

Saturday March 4 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Angkasa Space

Sunday March 5 – Jakarta, Indonesia, Studio Palem

Blacklisted Productions & Disrupt Co presents: SPEED LIVE IN SOUTHEAST ASIA! Mark your calendars and keep your eyes peeled. flyer by @fr3lan Ticket sales and individual shows will be announced in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/duGj0XjVab — Blacklisted Productions (@BLKLSTDPRDCTNS) January 5, 2023

Formed in 2019, Speed released music in the two years following but broke out in 2022 with the release of the six-song EP ‘Gang Called Speed’, whose single and opening track ‘Not That Nice’ takes a fierce stance against Asian hate.

A video of a moshpit erupting during Speed’s set at Sound and Fury Festival in Los Angeles also went viral last year after a right-wing commentator in the US labelled the footage a sign of “spiritual crisis” and “false catharsis”. The Instagram account viralclipz then shared the video, asking “who’s going to this concert lol” – and none other than ex-pro basketballer (and occasional DJ) Shaquille O’Neal left a comment saying “me”.

Speed’s most recent release is the song ‘One Blood We Bleed’, which they dropped last November and will appear on an upcoming compilation from Flatspot Records.

Before heading to Asia, Speed will support Turnstile at their Laneway Festival sideshows in Sydney and Melbourne in February. The band also played a number of sold-out shows in Australia in December.