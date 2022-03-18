Australian Labor Party backs petition to make Double J an FM radio station

The Australian Labor Party has come out in support of a petition to give digital radio station Double J an FM licence, significantly increasing its reach.

As per The Music Network, Labor members Michelle Rowland (Shadow Minister for Communications) and Tony Burke (Shadow Minister for the Arts and Industrial Relations) both expressed their support for the push, saying it would be “a huge positive step for Australian music”.

The petition was launched by Missy Higgins, Kasey Chambers, Kate Miller-Heidke, Sarah Blasko, Deborah Conway and Vikki Thorn on International Women’s Day (March 8). With the federal election coming up, it calls on the Federal Labor and Liberal parties to commit “modest extra funding” to the ABC, allowing Double J to be broadcast on FM radio.

The collective said that the expansion of Double J would benefit “all Australians, but particularly Australian women”, with the station playing “a lot of new music by female (and non female) artists over the age of 30”, but with a presently limited reach – particularly in regional areas.

In their response to the petition, Burke and Rowland continued: “We agree that Double J is a fantastic platform for new Australian music, including but not limited to women over 30.

“It is absolutely vital that there is a space for Australian artists to have their music played and celebrated as their careers progress – there is a huge audience for such material, and many artists who need and deserve the exposure.”

The response didn’t commit to any definitive action or funding, however, with the pair saying: “In Government, Labor would examine this issue as part of its broader strategy to boost Australian content and support Australian artists.

“We will work with the ABC and ACMA, in consultation with musicians and promoters, to find a solution which will ensure all Australian artists, including artists over 30, get the exposure and recognition they deserve.”

“Expanding Double J is the next logical step,” they wrote, touching on Double J’s history. The station was founded under the Whitlam Government in 1975, then aired as 2JJ on 1540 AM. It was moved to 105.7 FM in 1980, at the time renamed 2JJJ, and later rebranded entirely as triple j. The ABC went on to relaunch the Double J name in 2014 when it merged the Dig Music brand with triple j. Double J now exists as a digital spin-off of triple j, which itself remains an FM station.

Ageism on Australian radio is a theme of the petition, with the collective writing: “Some of us can fortunately still be heard on triple j and community stations. The rest of us benefitted hugely from FM radio exposure in our 20’s and 30’s … However, like our male counterparts, we continue to release new music of which we are proud and we believe that our fans deserve an equal opportunity to hear it on the radio.”

It’s not the first time the issue has been brought up, with triple j coming under fire in 2021 for a tweet that read: “did it hurt? when you aged out of the youth radio station?” The tweet sparked backlash and debate about ageism and sexism in the Australian music industry.