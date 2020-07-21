Australian Made festival could return to Adelaide in 2021

An all-Aussie festival similar to the iconic Australian Made concert of the 1980s could be making a New Year’s Day comeback in Adelaide next year.

According to Adelaide Now, South Australia National Football League has submitted a proposal to the West Torrens council to host an Australian Made festival at Thebarton Oval, more than 30 years since such an event was held at the famed location.

On January 1 1987, Australian Made – a celebration of homegrown talent – featured a lineup consisting of INXS, Jimmy Barnes, Divinyls and Mental As Anything. The event attracted around 30,000 people.

It is expected the event proposed for the first day of 2021 would attract 25,000 people.

A council report said the concert proposed for New Year’s Day 2021 would open its gates at 11am, with live performances from 2pm to 11pm from six to eight Australian bands.

West Torrens Council will discuss the proposal at a council meeting today (July 21) in the hopes approval will be reached by the end of this week, with an announcement made in early September.

If the event were to proceed, it would also need to provide a COVID Management Plan which would require approval by SA Health.

“Discussions are still preliminary,” said SANFL commercial operations general manager Neal Matotek.

“The event is not only subject to council approval, but future COVID restrictions and the event organiser having an approved COVID management plan in place for such a large public gathering.”

Other greats who have performed at the Torrensville location in the past include The Bee Gees in 1974, Billy Joel in 1987 and Pink Floyd in 1988. Mick Jagger also took to the stage later that year, followed by Aussie icon John Farnham in December 1990.