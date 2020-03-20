Australian music industry bodies announce coronavirus relief initiative, Sound Of Silence

Today (March 20), dozens of Australian music industry organisations have announced the Sound Of Silence campaign, calling for help to bring immediate relief to the Australian music industry amid the coronavirus crisis.

Those in the task force for Sound Of Silence include concert promoters, ticketing companies, streaming services, and many more. ARIA, Chugg Entertainment, Live Nation, triple j and the ABC are just some of the bodies involved. Find the full list of organisations below.

This task force is “sending out an SOS” to music lovers and consumers. In a press statement today, Sound Of Silence announced their intention to host “a raft of targeted activity” to alleviate the loss of income for many members of the music industry that has transpired as a result of festival, concert and gig cancellations.

Maggie Collins, manager for DZ Deathrays, said in a press statement, “This is a rally cry, a call to arms – the support that the music industry receives now will be repaid with art, community, and passion for what makes our scene so special.”

Wergaia singer-songwriter Alice Skye also weighed in, saying, “I think we are all feeling a lot of the same feelings right now. Upset, worried, stressed, uncertain and unsure.

“The devastation COVID-19 is causing and the cracks in our system it’s exposing is a lot to take in. And I’m not sure things will “return to normal” – but it feels like a good time to reassess what matters and I think ultimately we could come out of this stronger as a community.”

Sound Of Silence has listed various ways the public can help the cause, the first being donate a portion of a refund from a cancelled show to Support Act, the crisis relief charity fund for artists, crew and music workers, established in 1998.

Other ways the public are encouraged to help the industry through the Sound Of Silence are by streaming and buying Australian music, contacting your local radio station to air Aussie artists, keep your ticket for rescheduled shows, and to buy an official Sound Of Silence t-shirt through the SOS superstore, proceeds of which go to Support Act.

The full industry task force comprising Sound Of Silence is as follows:

AAM – Association of Artist Managers

ABC – Australian Broadcasting Corporation

AEG Presents

AFA – Australian Festivals Association

Apple

AIR – Australian Independent Record Labels Association

AMIN – Australian Music Industry Network

AMPAL

APRA AMCOS – Australian Performing Rights Association

Architects of Entertainment

ARIA – Australian Recording Industry Association

ATSI Music Office

Bar Open

Bolster

Chugg Entertainment

Comes With Fries

CrewCare

EMC – Electronic Music Conference

Ferris Davies PRM

Frontier Touring

Illusive Presents

Jonathan Seidler

Live Music Office

Live Nation

LPA – Live Performance Australia

Morning Belle

Moshtix

Mushroom Group

Music ACT

Music Australia

Music NSW

Music NT

Music SA

Music Tasmania

Music Victoria

Nova Entertainment

PPCA Q Music

Secret Sounds

Select Music

SGC Music

Sounds Australia

Spotify

Support Act

TEG

Ticketek

Ticketmaster

triple j

UNIFIED Music Group

VMDO – Victorian Music Development Office

WAM – West Australian Music