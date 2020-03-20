Australian music industry bodies announce coronavirus relief initiative, Sound Of Silence

Today (March 20), dozens of Australian music industry organisations have announced the Sound Of Silence campaign, calling for help to bring immediate relief to the Australian music industry amid the coronavirus crisis.
Those in the task force for Sound Of Silence include concert promoters, ticketing companies, streaming services, and many more. ARIA, Chugg Entertainment, Live Nation, triple j and the ABC are just some of the bodies involved. Find the full list of organisations below.
This task force is “sending out an SOS” to music lovers and consumers. In a press statement today, Sound Of Silence announced their intention to host “a raft of targeted activity” to alleviate the loss of income for many members of the music industry that has transpired as a result of festival, concert and gig cancellations.
Maggie Collins, manager for DZ Deathrays, said in a press statement, “This is a rally cry, a call to arms – the support that the music industry receives now will be repaid with art, community, and passion for what makes our scene so special.”
Wergaia singer-songwriter Alice Skye also weighed in, saying, “I think we are all feeling a lot of the same feelings right now. Upset, worried, stressed, uncertain and unsure.
“The devastation COVID-19 is causing and the cracks in our system it’s exposing is a lot to take in. And I’m not sure things will “return to normal” – but it feels like a good time to reassess what matters and I think ultimately we could come out of this stronger as a community.”
Sound Of Silence has listed various ways the public can help the cause, the first being donate a portion of a refund from a cancelled show to Support Act, the crisis relief charity fund for artists, crew and music workers, established in 1998.
Other ways the public are encouraged to help the industry through the Sound Of Silence are by streaming and buying Australian music, contacting your local radio station to air Aussie artists, keep your ticket for rescheduled shows, and to buy an official Sound Of Silence t-shirt through the SOS superstore, proceeds of which go to Support Act.
The full industry task force comprising Sound Of Silence is as follows:
AAM – Association of Artist Managers
ABC – Australian Broadcasting Corporation
AEG Presents
AFA – Australian Festivals Association
Apple
AIR – Australian Independent Record Labels Association
AMIN – Australian Music Industry Network
AMPAL
APRA AMCOS – Australian Performing Rights Association
Architects of Entertainment
ARIA – Australian Recording Industry Association
ATSI Music Office
Bar Open
Bolster
Chugg Entertainment
Comes With Fries
CrewCare
EMC – Electronic Music Conference
Ferris Davies PRM
Frontier Touring
Illusive Presents
Jonathan Seidler
Live Music Office
Live Nation
LPA – Live Performance Australia
Morning Belle
Moshtix
Mushroom Group
Music ACT
Music Australia
Music NSW
Music NT
Music SA
Music Tasmania
Music Victoria
Nova Entertainment
PPCA Q Music
Secret Sounds
Select Music
SGC Music
Sounds Australia
Spotify
Support Act
TEG
Ticketek
Ticketmaster
triple j
UNIFIED Music Group
VMDO – Victorian Music Development Office
WAM – West Australian Music