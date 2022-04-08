NewsMusic News

Australian music industry mourns death of Big Day Out founder Ken West

West's family confirmed that he "passed away peacefully" yesterday, at the age of 64

By Greta Brereton
Ken West at the Perth Big Day Out in 2006. Credit: Sophie Howarth Photography

The Australian music industry is mourning the death of Big Day Out co-founder Ken West, who died yesterday at the age of 64.

West’s family confirmed the news in a statement, writing: “We bring unfortunate news that Ken West; a father, husband, mentor and most of all a legend, has passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of April 7 2022. Our family would appreciate respect and privacy during this difficult time. Ken was big and noisy in life, but passed quietly and peacefully.”

No cause of death has yet been disclosed.

Tributes have been shared by Australian music industry figures since news of West’s death broke, as well as punters who attended the events.

Musicians such as Urthboy and Grinspoon‘s Phil Jamieson took to Twitter to pay their respects, with the latter writing: “He lived 1000 lives in 64 years. He gave so much not only to me, but to thousands of music fans. My first festival experience was 94 @bigdayout – I then was lucky enough to play at over 20 of them. The loss is indelible & hard to comprehend, thank you for everything Ken West xxx”

Elsewhere, journalist and former music-show host Osher Günsberg wrote a heartfelt post on Instagram.

“It’s difficult to put into words the effect Ken West had on music and culture in this country.
At Not even 34 years old, he booked Sydney’s then Easter Showgrounds, booked Nirvana, and alongside Viv Lees created the Big Day Out,” he wrote.

“I remain forever inspired by his ability to relentlessly drive to precisely execute the ideas in his mind by enrolling hundreds of people around him in the ‘why’, which in turn inspired them into working incredible hours to bring those ideas to life.

“There will never be another Ken West. But we can all strive to come close to his ability to manifest his incredible visions into a reality that literally hundreds of thousands of people could play in.”

Other journalists, industry bodies and music writers have also paid their respects. Read their tributes below.

West and his Big Day Out co-founder, Vivian Lees, began the festival in 1992 as a one-off event in Sydney. It ran for another 22 years, expanding to include iterations in Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth and the Gold Coast, as well as Auckland, New Zealand.

Earlier this year, West launched a website to celebrate 30 years since the inaugural event, sharing old festival posters and chapters from a memoir. In them, he reflected on his experiences as a Big Day Out co-founder, retelling stories from the festival’s early days.

See tributes from punters below.

 

