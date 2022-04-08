Australian music industry mourns death of Big Day Out founder Ken West

The Australian music industry is mourning the death of Big Day Out co-founder Ken West, who died yesterday at the age of 64.

West’s family confirmed the news in a statement, writing: “We bring unfortunate news that Ken West; a father, husband, mentor and most of all a legend, has passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of April 7 2022. Our family would appreciate respect and privacy during this difficult time. Ken was big and noisy in life, but passed quietly and peacefully.”

No cause of death has yet been disclosed.

Tributes have been shared by Australian music industry figures since news of West’s death broke, as well as punters who attended the events.

Musicians such as Urthboy and Grinspoon‘s Phil Jamieson took to Twitter to pay their respects, with the latter writing: “He lived 1000 lives in 64 years. He gave so much not only to me, but to thousands of music fans. My first festival experience was 94 @bigdayout – I then was lucky enough to play at over 20 of them. The loss is indelible & hard to comprehend, thank you for everything Ken West xxx”

He lived 1000 lives in 64 years. He gave so much not only to me, but to thousands of music fans. My first festival experience was 94 @bigdayout – I then was lucky enough to play at over 20 of them. The loss is indelible & hard to comprehend, thank you for everything Ken West xxx — Phil Jamieson (@philjamieson) April 7, 2022

'The Big Day Out changed everything' vale Ken West https://t.co/eBHjrA7EtH — Urthboy (@urthboy) April 8, 2022

Elsewhere, journalist and former music-show host Osher Günsberg wrote a heartfelt post on Instagram.

“It’s difficult to put into words the effect Ken West had on music and culture in this country.

At Not even 34 years old, he booked Sydney’s then Easter Showgrounds, booked Nirvana, and alongside Viv Lees created the Big Day Out,” he wrote.

“I remain forever inspired by his ability to relentlessly drive to precisely execute the ideas in his mind by enrolling hundreds of people around him in the ‘why’, which in turn inspired them into working incredible hours to bring those ideas to life.

“There will never be another Ken West. But we can all strive to come close to his ability to manifest his incredible visions into a reality that literally hundreds of thousands of people could play in.”

Other journalists, industry bodies and music writers have also paid their respects. Read their tributes below.

The Big Day Out was it. That was the goal. There was nothing else. Going to it, playing it – that's what you wanted as a punter or a band. Blessed I got the opportunity to do both. Changed my life and so many others. Vale Ken West. https://t.co/vmNp13fZty — Dan Condon (@doncandon) April 7, 2022

Farewell to a legend. Big Day Out was my first big festival, and in many ways, gave us the @GlblCtzn blueprint for what a 1 day, multi-act, urban festival could be. Ken West, founder of the Big Day Out, has died at 64 https://t.co/TYJBsejisQ — Simon Moss (@sdmoss) April 7, 2022

One of many many people I first saw (solo) thanks to Ken West & Viv Lees. So much to say thank you for. #morningpop #bjork #debut #bigdayout pic.twitter.com/M7d8ylPheo — Bernard Zuel (@BernardZuel) April 7, 2022

Ken West, founder of the Big Day Out, has died at 64. His impact on Australian culture and the music scene was unmatched. RIP https://t.co/6P3ZKKuJSn — Phoebe Bennett (@phoebebennett) April 7, 2022

Ken West. The great man. We recently finally connected as both Coasties and he was right behind our Central Coast Music alliance we literally launched last night. What a titan and a culture mover. Vale. — nic kelly (@nicwkelly) April 7, 2022

West and his Big Day Out co-founder, Vivian Lees, began the festival in 1992 as a one-off event in Sydney. It ran for another 22 years, expanding to include iterations in Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth and the Gold Coast, as well as Auckland, New Zealand.

Earlier this year, West launched a website to celebrate 30 years since the inaugural event, sharing old festival posters and chapters from a memoir. In them, he reflected on his experiences as a Big Day Out co-founder, retelling stories from the festival’s early days.

See tributes from punters below.

Remembering when my band hired a truck and PA and played a gig outside the 95 BDO. Packing up, an official looking guy walks up and we think we’re in trouble. He was impressed with our initiative so gave us tickets and backstage passes. It was Ken West. RIP legend. — Shane McNeil (@lunartech) April 7, 2022

The term 'rite of passage' gets thrown around, but that's what Ken West & Viv Lees created for a generation of Australians. What a time we had. Gone far too soon, but Ken has left a huge & joyous legacy. Condolences to his loved ones & the #BigDayOut massive. A very sad day. https://t.co/XPZlQbj5Fd — JoRoberts (@Jo_Roberts13) April 7, 2022

Vale Ken West. BDO was such an important part of the cultural fabric of not just the Australian summer but Aus pop culture as a whole. People wanted to play it and people needed to be there. To have played such an important role in that is a hell of a legacy to leave behind. https://t.co/BSRsNVqM1X — Dylan Trickey (@Dylan_Trickey) April 7, 2022