Australian music industry rallies behind Lochlan Watt as triple j presenter reveals his cancer has returned

Lochlan Watt, who hosts triple j’s heavy metal program The Racket and performs as one half of the band R U N, has revealed that after being diagnosed with cancer in 2019 and receiving treatment, the illness has returned.

In an Instagram post earlier today, the Australian music industry figure wrote that his cancer had been “making some very very slow progress back into a dangerous area of my brain that controls the motor functions of my left hand side”.

“Upon meeting with one of the surgeons on Tuesday it’s all become very real and more serious than I realised and they want me in for another surgery soon,” Watt continued. “I’ve spent the last few days cancelling a whole bunch of super cool band/touring plans, and I’ll be having my skull cracked open again basically immediately after Dark Mofo and going through the whole fucken thing again.

“Building back the ability to walk again. Being half blind for weeks again. Rebuilding the muscles to smile again. Growing my hair back again. Being a dumb cunt with a brain injury again. Probably the rest of the year off work again. Feels like all my fresh momentum is already gone once again. More radiation and maybe chemo is a likely possibility which means being terrified of covid again.

“This is a really draining conversation to have with people over and over again but now that I’ve gotten the hardest chats out of the way I just want to put it out there so I don’t need to keep explaining myself. I find some solace in the fact that I am in a much better position to deal with this now than I was in 2019, but this shit really sucks.”

Australia’s music industry has rallied behind Watt, with The Amity Affliction‘s Ahren Stringer, Trophy Eyes‘ John Floreani, Void of Vision‘s Jack Bergin and Make Them Suffer‘s Sean Harmanis among those who’ve left comments of support on the post. Watt’s colleagues at triple j, including Bridget Hustwaite, Bryce Mills, Dave Woodhead and Josh Merriel, have also voiced their support.

Doctors first discovered a tumour in Watt’s brain in February of 2019. In July of that year, he announced he would be taking time away from his radio hosting duties to undergo radiation chemotherapy, eventually returning to the role following treatment.

The Australian industry similarly banded together in solidarity with Watt at the time, launching a GoFundMe campaign to help financially support the host and musician over the proceeding months.

In addition to hosting The Racket, Watt also performs as one half of the band R U N alongside Mike Deslandes of High Tension and YLVA. They released debut single ‘For You’ in April 2020, with debut EP ‘For You Will Never Find Peace Within Your Quiet’ arriving later that year.

Watt has fronted numerous other Australian bands throughout the years, such as Colossvs and Nuclear Summer, and has performed as a live vocalist with Thy Art Is Murder and Psycroptic.

More recently, Watt has also been involved with curating this year’s edition of Dark Mofo festival, including its metal-oriented Sanctae Noctis event, which features a line-up that includes the likes of Deafheaven, Lingua Ignota, Black Sheep Wall and Diploid.