King Stingray win 2022 Australian Music Prize

Congratulations to King Stingray, who have won the 2022 Soundmerch Australian Music Prize for their self-titled debut album.

The Yolŋu surf rock band clinched the award and $30,000 prize money for their self-titled debut album, it was announced today (March 1) at the awards ceremony at Sydney’s Oxford Arts Factory.

King Stingray’s Roy Kellaway and Dimathaya Burarrwaŋa accepted the award, the band issuing a press statement thanking their team and the judging panel of the AMP. “We’re so unbelievably stoked to have won the 18th AMP. We had so much fun making this record and we just hope that listeners can hear the joy that we had making it, as well as feel the joy for themselves,” King Stingray said.

‘King Stingray’ was picked as winner out of 490 eligible 2022 releases, 98 of which were officially nominated. Ultimately shortlisted for the 2022 prize were three-time nominees Sampa the Great and Laura Jean, plus two-time nominees Julia Jacklin and Camp Cope. Party Dozen received their first shortlist nomination, while Tasman Keith, 1300 and Body Type made it onto the shortlist with debut projects.

In a statement, AMP founder/director Scott Murphy highlighted that the prize is “about the album format” rather than select songs from each record, and “that originality is the number one consideration”. He added: “King Stingray – the band – are wonderfully original and their 2022, debut album certainly tells us this.”

AMP judge and Grinspoon frontman Phil Jamieson said ‘King Stingray’ grew on him. “King Stingray’s debut album didn’t jump out at me immediately, unlike some of the other records on what is an incredible shortlist of nine,” he remarked. “Over time, I began to admire the beauty, joy and deft instrumental manoeuvres; a record full of bloody gorgeous arrangements! Turns out, I AM a sucker for a debut – it’s my favourite album of the crop.”

Other artists on the AMP judging panel include Odette, Alex Gow, Alice Ivy and Kuya James. The panel also includes several music media professionals, including NME contributors Mikey Cahill and Sose Fuamoli.

The AMP last year went to Genesis Owusu’s ‘Smiling With No Teeth’, and the year before that The Avalanches’ ‘We Will Always Love You’.