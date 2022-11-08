Australian Music Prize announces Sydney ceremony, seven new nominees

Organisers of the Australian Music Prize (AMP) have announced that the awards ceremony will return to Sydney in March 2023, along with seven new additions to the 2022 nominee longlist.

Both announcements were made today (November 8), with the ceremony moving to Sydney’s Oxford Art Factory after years of taking place in Melbourne. It will be held on March 1, with the AMP’s founder and director Scott B. Murphy adding in a statement that it will be “larger than normal”.

Included among the albums that were added to the longlist today are Julia Jacklin‘s ‘Pre Pleasure’, ‘How To Grow A Sunflower Underwater’ by Alex The Astronaut and Ruby Gill‘s debut album, ‘I’m Gonna Die With This Frown On My Face’.

RY X’s ‘Blood Moon’, Ferla‘s ‘Personal Hotspot’, ‘Deity’ by Emma Volard and ‘Isola’, the debut collaborative album between Liars‘ Lawrence Pike and Cameron Deyell were also added to the list.

The full list of 50 nominees can be viewed below, which also includes previously-announced nominees such as 1300 (for ‘Foreign Language’), Body Type (for ‘Everything Is Dangerous But Nothing’s Surprising’), Camp Cope (for ‘Running With The Hurricane’), King Stingray (for their self-titled deubt) and Spacey Jane (for ‘Here Comes Everybody’).

The winner of the AMP will receive a $30,000 cash prize. Previous winners in recent years include Sampa The Great (who became the only two-time winner in 2020), The Avalanches in 2021 (for ‘We Will Always Love You’) and Genesis Owusu earlier this year (for ‘Smiling With No Teeth’).

The longlist of 2022 AMP nominees is:

1300, ‘Foreign Language’

Aarti Jadu, ‘L’Ecole De La Caz’

Alex The Astronaut, ‘How To Grow A Sunflower Underwater’

Astral Flex, ‘I Can See My House From Here’

Ball Park Music, ‘Weirder & Weirder’

Barney McAll, ‘Precious Energy’

Black Cab, ‘Rotsler’s Rules’

Body Type, ‘Everything Is Dangerous But Nothing’s Surprising’

Camp Cope, ‘Running With The Hurricane’

Carla Geneve, ‘Learn To Like It’

Charlie Collins, ‘Undone’

Confidence Man, ‘Tilt’

Daniel Johns, ‘FutureNever’

Digital Afrika, ‘Heart Of Drums’

Dorsal Fins, ‘Star Of The Show’

Dune Castle, ‘Dark Age Martial Arts’

Emma Volard, ‘Deity’

Ferla, ‘Personal Hotspot’

Gabriella Cohen, ‘Blue No More’

Gang Of Youths, ‘Angel In Realtime’

Grace Cummings, ‘Storm Queen’

HAAi, ‘Baby We’re Ascending’

Harvey Sutherland, ‘Boy’

Hatchie, ‘Giving The World Away’

Jitwam, ‘Third’

Jodi Phillis, ‘We Need To Be Free’

Julia Jacklin, ‘Pre Pleasure’

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, ‘Omnium Gatherum’

King Stingray, ‘King Stingray’

Laurence Pike & Cameron Deyell, ‘Isola’

The Lazy Eyes, ‘SongBook’

Luke Howard, ‘All Of Us’

Mallrat, ‘Butterfly Blue’

Mansionair, ‘Happiness, Guaranteed’

Methyl Ethel, ‘Are You Haunted?’

Midnight Oil, ‘Resist’

Mildlife, ‘Live From South Channel Island’

Nadav Rayman Trio, ‘Second Sight’

Parkway Drive, ‘Darker Still’

Party Dozen, ‘The Real Work’

Pinch Points, ‘Process’

Rot TV, ‘Tales Of Torment’

Ruby Gill, ‘I’m Gonna Die With This Frown On My Face’

RY X, ‘Blood Moon’

Screamfeeder, ‘Five Rooms’

SO.Crates, ‘Malcolm After Mecca’

Spacey Jane, ‘Here Comes Everybody’

Two Another, ‘Back To Us’

William Barton & Veronique Serret, ‘Heartland’

William Crighton, ‘Water And Dust’