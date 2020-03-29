Musicians to receive live performance royalties early, under new APRA AMCOS initiative

Musicians will be paid royalties sooner than expected, under a new initiative implemented by APRA AMCOS to aid those struggling amidst coronavirus cancellations.

On Friday, March 27, the industry body announced it will be pulling forward payments to musicians, as per live performance reports, from November to May 2020.

“We know we need to get money into the pockets of our members quickly and efficiently,” Chief Executive of APRA AMCOS Dean Ormston says. “We distribute domestic royalties quarterly and royalties coming in from overseas on a monthly rolling basis – effectively 16 distributions per year. Our commitment to this will not change.”

A statement posted to their website outlines that artist who submitted performance reports last year and were paid in the November 2019 distribution don’t need to submit any further information. APRA AMCOS will be using the same data to pay royalties for the upcoming May round.

Artists who did not submit reports or receive a live performance payment last year are being urged to contact Member Services on writer@apra.com.au as soon as possible.

APRA AMCOS is an Australian industry body, which ensures artists are being paid for their work and the use of it in various contexts. According to their website, over 103,000 songwriters, composers and publishers are currently represented as members.

They licence organisations to play, perform, copy, record or make available members’ music. APRA AMCOS then distributes royalties to members when their work is used, for example, when a song is played on radio.

In addition to fast-tracking live performance royalties, they’re also campaigning for local content support, along with reduced business costs and urgent government support for the arts.

“APRA AMCOS is not immune to the impacts of the crisis. We are looking at cutting costs across the business while not compromising our commitment to our members – getting more money to you as quickly and efficiently as possible.

“We are working with our sector colleagues, not just across the music sector, but also the broader cultural and creative industries to advocate to government for urgent financial assistance for both individuals and the breadth of businesses vital to the contemporary music industry ecosystem.”