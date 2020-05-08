GAMING  

Australian musicians feature in The Dead Love’s new music video, ‘My Friends’

It's the band's first release for 2020

By Caleb Triscari
Still from The Dead Love's 'My Friends'
CREDIT: The Dead Love/YouTube.

Sydney outfit The Dead Love have enlisted the help of multiple high-profile Australian artists for the music video of their new track, ‘My Friends’, released today (May 8).

The single was premiered on triple j last night (May 7) and focuses on the topical issue of missing your friends and “how it used to be”.

The clip features footage of the band performing live in addition to home recordings from DZ Deathrays, Hands Like Houses, Bakers Eddy, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers and The Lazy Susans, among others. Watch the video for ‘My Friends’ below:

“We wanna shoutout a HUGE thanks to everyone that got involved with the track and music video which came together in a click of two fingers,” the band said in a Facebook post.

“We’ve had mates from all over the world involved and even cats we don’t know personally and that just made it even more special to us. We’re legit so stoked to be a part of such an amazing community of artists.”

‘My Friends’ is The Dead Love’s first release of 2020, and a follow-up to their 2019 record, ‘The Extinction of Unicorns’. Back in March, the band featured in the second instalment of the ISOL-AID livestream music festival.

