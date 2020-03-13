Australian musicians to play livestream showcase instead of SXSW

Sounds Australia has announced 3 For The Stream, a unique livestream music showcase of Australian musicians who were due to play the now-cancelled SXSW.

The online event will feature 19 musicians who were set to take part at the axed Austin, Texas festival. They include Sydney singer-songwriter Alex The Astronaut, rock outfit Cable Ties and pop musician Kota Banks.

“Ever since I started with Sounds Australia in 2018, we’ve been discussing the idea of creating live streamed showcases as a way to reach an infinite number of music industry representatives and reduce our carbon footprint,” Sounds Australia’s Digital Export Producer, Dom Alessio, said in a press statement.

Advertisement

“The unfortunate cancellation of SXSW provides a unique environment to put this model to the test. We’re living in extraordinary times and we want to ensure that even if Australian artists’ mobility is restricted, their music can still be experienced by industry and fans across the world.”

3 For The Stream takes place on March 20 across three different stages, live-streamed over four hours. Head to Sounds Australia’s Facebook page on the date to catch the event for free.

Check out the full lineup below.

The full 3 For The Stream lineup is:

Alex the Astronaut

Alice Skye

BATTS

Cable Ties

Carla Geneve

Didirri

Flyying Colours

Gena Rose Bruce

Hachiku

Kota Banks

Luke Howard

MANE

Quivers

River Boy

Sophie Hutchings

Sui Zhen

The Lazy Eyes

The Wonder

Tim Shiel