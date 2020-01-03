G Flip, Thelma Plum and English DJ Fatboy Slim have been announced as the final acts joining the 2020 Australian Open’s AO Live Stage.

Both G Flip and Thelma Plum will play a joint set on the event’s second day (January 21). Meanwhile, Fatboy Slim will perform a DJ set on Weekend 1 (January 26).

“To have Fatboy Slim play on the AO Live Stage on Australia Day is such a huge plus for the Australian Open, keeping up with the tradition of an incredible and varied line-up,” Michael Gudinski, CEO of organiser Mushroom Events, said.

Advertisement

The trio join a large international bill of acts which was previously announced in November. The lineup includes English punk rock singer Billy Idol, British pop band Bastille, London musician Example, American singer-songwriter Max Frost and New Zealand duo Broods.

The lineup also features a slew of Aussie artists such as The Veronicas, Jessica Mauboy, Lime Cordiale, Hot Dub Time Machine, Cub Sport and more. For a full list of all 25 local acts and ticketing information, click here.

G Flip recently played a sold-out gig at the Northcote Social Club in Victoria. The show was held in place of the now-cancelled Falls Festival at Lorne, which was called off due to the ongoing bushfire crisis. She also covered Jet’s ‘Are You Gonna Be My Girl’ with Kram of Spiderbait at Falls Festival in Byron Bay.