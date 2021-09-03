Australian record label UNFD “ends relationship” with Hands Like Houses

Australian record label UNFD says it has “ended its relationship” with Canberra rock band Hands Like Houses, after a post outlining “serious allegations against a UNFD artist” was shared in the label’s public Facebook group for fans earlier this week.

UNFD made the announcement in the Facebook group UNFD Social Club yesterday evening (September 2). The news came as an update to the label’s original message acknowledging “a redacted legal letter” posted in the group on Monday “outlining serious allegations against a UNFD artist”.

The Melbourne label said, “We have very little information on the situation other than what has been publicly shared as it is subject to legal proceedings.

“We reaffirm our commitment to believing and amplifying the voices of all victims.”

UNFD declined comment when contacted by NME.

Hands Like Houses frontman Trenton Woodley also made a post in the group yesterday (September 2) via his personal Facebook account.

“We are aware of the allegations and we are treating them with absolute seriousness and sincerity,” Woodley said. “We are currently prohibited from any comment. When we can comment, we will do so.”

When contacted by NME, a member of Hands Like Houses declined to comment on the record for legal reasons.

In its post yesterday, UNFD also apologised “unreservedly” for disabling comments on the post containing the redacted legal letter, saying it had done so “to provide time to contact the parties and seek legal advice”. Though “discussion was allowed to resume once we had discussed with all parties and our team”, UNFD says “ultimately the post was removed by the original poster for legal reasons”.

The label wrote, “We do deeply regret disabling comments and now understand further the impact this had not only on the original poster but other victims and survivors… We failed in communicating our reasons for doing so and all of you in the Social Club deserved that information.”

UNFD says it has been “formally notified” by the lawyer for one of the parties involved that it must remove any Facebook comments that disclose any information on the case, “otherwise we will be liable and jeopardise any potential legal proceedings”.

“As the situation develops we will take further action if necessary,” the label concluded. “Abuse and violence have no place at UNFD and UNIFIED Music Group, and these values continue to guide all decision-making now and in the future.”

Hands Like Houses were signed to UNFD in 2015, with the label releasing the band’s third studio album, 2016’s ‘Dissonants’. The label went on to release the band’s 2018 album ‘Anon’, along with a self-titled EP in October of last year.

The band are currently booked to appear as part of the upcoming Full Tilt touring festival, which has been postponed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Additional reporting by Jackson Langford