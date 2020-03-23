Australian songwriter Sarah Aarons listed as co-writer on Donald Glover’s surprise album

Australian songwriter Sarah Aarons features in the credits of Donald Glover’s latest album, ’03.15.20.’

Glover – who also operates under the moniker of Childish Gambino – dropped a surprise record of 12 tracks on Sunday, one of which sees the Melbourne native on co-writing duties.

The 25-year-old Aarons is listed as a co-writer for ‘Time,’ a relaxed number that pairs Glover up with Ariana Grande. Listen to it below.

Aarons congratulated Glover on Instagram, posting a photo of both of them, while also acknowledging others who had worked on ’03.15.20’ – Swedish composer-producer Ludwig Goransson and US producer DJ Dahi. See the post below.

Sarah Aarons is no stranger to international collabs, having written for Zedd, Khalid, Foster The People, David Guetta, Lykke Li and Camila Cabello, amongst many more.

She’s also had her fair share of working with Australian artists, including ‘Youngblood’ by 5 Seconds of Summer, ‘Never Be Like You’ by Flume, and ‘Painkiller’ by Ruel.

Aarons, who is based in Los Angeles, won Songwriter of the Year at the 2019 APRA Awards, which marked the first time the awards went global.

Donald Glover’s latest ’03.15.20’ first launched on March 15 via a site called donaldgloverpresents.com. Fans could stream the entire album exclusively through that link, which came accompanied by a cartoon sketch of a city in a state of panic.

Twenty-four hours later, the music was no longer available and didn’t appear on streaming services anywhere until its official release on March 22.

Aside from Ariana Grande, ’03.15.20’ features collaborations with 21 Savage, American singer Kadhja Bonet, Peaches Monroee (who coined the phrase ‘eyebrows on fleek’), and Glover’s own son, Legend Glover.