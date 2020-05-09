Australian ticketed concert livestream platform, At Yours, to launch soon

An Australian ticketed live-stream platform, At Yours, is set to launch in the coming weeks.

The new platform will allow organisers to sell tickets through the platform to audiences in Australia and New Zealand. Organisers will then upload audio and vision links to the service, which will exclusively stream to ticketholders’ chosen devices.

NME Australia has reached out to ED. to determine what percentage of ticket sales At Yours intends to retain, or what an average ticket price will be, and will update this article if and when it receives a response.

At Yours is being developed by Australian creative studio ED., who were working on the service even prior to coronavirus lockdown restrictions coming into effect. The studio was previously responsible for branding and interactive website work for Sydney Film Festival, Transport Canberra, and the 2018 Invictus Games.

“While there’s been amazing innovation to use existing options, there’s not really a way to make money from live-streamed gigs beyond asking for donations. So, with time and enthusiasm on our hands, we’ve been building At Yours to solve this problem,” Project leader Hew Sandison said in a press release.

“We hope it’ll help fill the gap while lockdowns prevent live gigs. Beyond social distancing, however, we hope At Yours will open up new audiences and reliable revenue for people working in the live arts.”

ED. are reportedly in talks with APRA AMCOS and “other industry bodies” regarding the future of the service.

“At the end of the day, we started this because the live arts is a business, not a charity case,” Sandison said.

Performers, fans and venues can register their interest on the At Yours website now.

The news follows Facebook’s announcement that they will allow users to charge for livestreams. Most livestreams to date in Australia have operated from an optional donations system; the most prominent, ISOL-AID, asks for donations to music crisis charity Support Act.