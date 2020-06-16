Australian Women in Music Awards postponed to 2021

This year’s Australian Women in Music Awards (AWMA) has been postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 social gathering restrictions.

In a press statement released today (June 16), the AWMA Executive Committee confirmed the ceremony will take place in Brisbane next year during October.

“We acknowledge this will be especially disheartening for many musicians and other supporters whose work in the Australian Music Industry we have consistently celebrated, and whose livelihoods have been so seriously affected by COVID-19,” the statement reads.

“Unfortunately, the lead-time required for the nomination and judging process, combined with physical distancing requirements, uncertainty about public gatherings and domestic travel, means planning an event such as AWMA is not currently viable.”

AWMA Founding Executive Director Vicki Gordon said the decision to postpone the awards ceremony was an extremely difficult one, “particularly given the important role music plays in healing and recovery”.

“While we are extremely disappointed, we need to put the health, safety and wellbeing of our artists and the community first,” Gordon said in a press statement.

“In the meantime, we will redouble our efforts to acknowledge and celebrate the significant contribution women make in all aspects of the music industry and continue to advocate for greater female representation on all the relevant industry boards, backstage, technical, production, classical areas and festival representation as our industry strives to rebuild itself.”

The AWMA was established in 2018, and recognises women who have made substantial accomplishments in the music industry. As of 2019, there are 15 different award categories. Last year, Alice Skye, Christine Anu, Mojo Juju and Ange McCormack were the winners for the Emerging Artist, Artistic Excellence, Songwriter and Music Journalist awards respectively.