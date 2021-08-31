Australian Women in Music Awards postpones for second year, reveals 2022 finalists

The Australian Women in Music Awards (AWMAs) have been postponed for the second year in a row, and will now take place in May 2022.

The in-person ceremony will be held in Brisbane from 17-18 May. Similar to last year’s postponement decision, organisers said COVID-related restrictions make the October event unfeasible.

“As a national event which draws on the creative expertise of artists and music practitioners from every state, combined with our priority to provide safe travel for First Nations women from regional and remote communities, the risk of producing a safe event at this stage is unacceptably high,” executive director Vicki Gordon said in a statement.

Advertisement

Finalists for the 17 award categories have also been revealed, with Alice Ivy, Kate Ceberano, Dami Im and Katie Noonan all up for gongs.

Notably, musicians GLVES, Vanessa Perica and Martha Marlow are in the running for the Emerging Artist Award, a category previously won by Alice Skye, Camp Cope and Amy Shark, among others.

The 2022 AWMA finalists are:

Lifetime Achievement Award

Kate Ceberano

Deborah Cheetham AO

Keri McInerney

Tina Arena Special Impact Award

Sahara Herald

Sonja Horbelt

Dina Bassile

Humanitarian Award

Nancy Bates

Leigh Carriage

Gemma Farrell

Advertisement

Diversity in Music Award

Mindy Meng Wang

Eliza Hull

Alice Ivy

Excellence in Classic Music Award

Elena Kats-Chernin

Genevieve Lacey

Celia Craig

Artistic Excellence Award

Katie Noonan

Dr Eve Klein

Elena Kats-Chernin

Studio Production Award

Antonia Gauci

Becki Whitton

Alice Ivy

Live Creative Production Award

Annie Peterson

Jenny Moon

Kait Hall

Live Production Touring Award

Casey O’Shaughnessy

Sophie Kirov

Fanny Lumsden

Music Leadership Award

Marianna Annas

Jodie Feld

Sahara Herald

Songwriter Award

Dami Im

Tania Doko

Lisa Young

Emerging Artist Award

GLVES

Vanessa Perica

Martha Marlow

Music Photographer Award

Cybele Malinowski

Brittany Long

Michelle Pitiris

Filmmaker Award

Aimée-Lee Xu Hsien Curran

Natalie van den Dungen

Lucy Knox

Music Journalist Award

Jane Gazzo

Sosefina Fuamoli

Poppy Reid

Excellence in Image Making Award

Cindy Vogels

Creative Leadership Award

Annie Peterson

Vanessa Hughes

Emily Ulman