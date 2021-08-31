NewsMusic News

Australian Women in Music Awards postpones for second year, reveals 2022 finalists

Alice Ivy, Kate Ceberano, Dami Im and Katie Noonan are all in the running for awards

By Caleb Triscari
Alice Ivy
Alice Ivy. CREDIT: Press.

The Australian Women in Music Awards (AWMAs) have been postponed for the second year in a row, and will now take place in May 2022.

The in-person ceremony will be held in Brisbane from 17-18 May. Similar to last year’s postponement decision, organisers said COVID-related restrictions make the October event unfeasible.

“As a national event which draws on the creative expertise of artists and music practitioners from every state, combined with our priority to provide safe travel for First Nations women from regional and remote communities, the risk of producing a safe event at this stage is unacceptably high,” executive director Vicki Gordon said in a statement.

Finalists for the 17 award categories have also been revealed, with Alice Ivy, Kate Ceberano, Dami Im and Katie Noonan all up for gongs.

Notably, musicians GLVES, Vanessa Perica and Martha Marlow are in the running for the Emerging Artist Award, a category previously won by Alice Skye, Camp Cope and Amy Shark, among others.

The 2022 AWMA finalists are:

Lifetime Achievement Award
Kate Ceberano
Deborah Cheetham AO
Keri McInerney

Tina Arena Special Impact Award
Sahara Herald
Sonja Horbelt
Dina Bassile

Humanitarian Award
Nancy Bates
Leigh Carriage
Gemma Farrell

Diversity in Music Award
Mindy Meng Wang
Eliza Hull
Alice Ivy

Excellence in Classic Music Award
Elena Kats-Chernin
Genevieve Lacey
Celia Craig

Artistic Excellence Award
Katie Noonan
Dr Eve Klein
Elena Kats-Chernin

Studio Production Award
Antonia Gauci
Becki Whitton
Alice Ivy

Live Creative Production Award
Annie Peterson
Jenny Moon
Kait Hall

Live Production Touring Award
Casey O’Shaughnessy
Sophie Kirov
Fanny Lumsden

Music Leadership Award
Marianna Annas
Jodie Feld
Sahara Herald

Songwriter Award
Dami Im
Tania Doko
Lisa Young

Emerging Artist Award
GLVES
Vanessa Perica
Martha Marlow

Music Photographer Award
Cybele Malinowski
Brittany Long
Michelle Pitiris

Filmmaker Award
Aimée-Lee Xu Hsien Curran
Natalie van den Dungen
Lucy Knox

Music Journalist Award
Jane Gazzo
Sosefina Fuamoli
Poppy Reid

Excellence in Image Making Award
Cindy Vogels

Creative Leadership Award
Annie Peterson
Vanessa Hughes
Emily Ulman

