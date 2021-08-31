Australian Women in Music Awards postpones for second year, reveals 2022 finalists

The Australian Women in Music Awards (AWMAs) have been postponed for the second year in a row, and will now take place in May 2022.
The in-person ceremony will be held in Brisbane from 17-18 May. Similar to last year’s postponement decision, organisers said COVID-related restrictions make the October event unfeasible.
“As a national event which draws on the creative expertise of artists and music practitioners from every state, combined with our priority to provide safe travel for First Nations women from regional and remote communities, the risk of producing a safe event at this stage is unacceptably high,” executive director Vicki Gordon said in a statement.
Finalists for the 17 award categories have also been revealed, with Alice Ivy, Kate Ceberano, Dami Im and Katie Noonan all up for gongs.
Notably, musicians GLVES, Vanessa Perica and Martha Marlow are in the running for the Emerging Artist Award, a category previously won by Alice Skye, Camp Cope and Amy Shark, among others.
The 2022 AWMA finalists are:
Lifetime Achievement Award
Kate Ceberano
Deborah Cheetham AO
Keri McInerney
Tina Arena Special Impact Award
Sahara Herald
Sonja Horbelt
Dina Bassile
Humanitarian Award
Nancy Bates
Leigh Carriage
Gemma Farrell
Diversity in Music Award
Mindy Meng Wang
Eliza Hull
Alice Ivy
Excellence in Classic Music Award
Elena Kats-Chernin
Genevieve Lacey
Celia Craig
Artistic Excellence Award
Katie Noonan
Dr Eve Klein
Elena Kats-Chernin
Studio Production Award
Antonia Gauci
Becki Whitton
Alice Ivy
Live Creative Production Award
Annie Peterson
Jenny Moon
Kait Hall
Live Production Touring Award
Casey O’Shaughnessy
Sophie Kirov
Fanny Lumsden
Music Leadership Award
Marianna Annas
Jodie Feld
Sahara Herald
Songwriter Award
Dami Im
Tania Doko
Lisa Young
Emerging Artist Award
GLVES
Vanessa Perica
Martha Marlow
Music Photographer Award
Cybele Malinowski
Brittany Long
Michelle Pitiris
Filmmaker Award
Aimée-Lee Xu Hsien Curran
Natalie van den Dungen
Lucy Knox
Music Journalist Award
Jane Gazzo
Sosefina Fuamoli
Poppy Reid
Excellence in Image Making Award
Cindy Vogels
Creative Leadership Award
Annie Peterson
Vanessa Hughes
Emily Ulman