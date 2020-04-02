Australia’s indie record stores celebrated in interactive map

Australia’s independent record stores have been highlighted in an interactive map as part of a larger campaign to support the industry amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The online map is hosted by Beggars Group, which owns labels 4AD, Matador, XL, Rough Trade and Young Turks. Users are able to filter between stores by those that deliver locally, offer pickup services and mail out orders. Stores are listed for all states and territories with the exception of Northern Territory. View the map here.

The map goes hand in hand with the #LoveRecordStores digital campaign, which sees music fans promote their favourite indie record stores on social media. Artists such as Elton John, Kurt VIle, Sleaford Mods, Hilltop Hoods and Rick Astley have already taken part in the campaign.

As state and federal governments issue directives on distancing and public gatherings, many record stores have pivoted to home and mail delivery in order to keep making sales. Several record store owners spoke to NME Australia in a previous story around keeping their business afloat.

“The nosediving Australian dollar also really impacts a record store as so much of our stock comes from overseas. But I’m most worried about having to close for a really long time and not having any money coming in to pay the bills,” said Blake Budak, owner of Canberra’s Landspeed Records.

On March 13, the organisers behind the annual Record Store Day postponed the event which was originally set to take place on April 18. Record Store Day is now pencilled in for June 20.