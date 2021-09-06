Australia’s live music industry rallies together for #VaxTheNation campaign

Over 400 Australian artists, promoters, industry bodies and other workers have rallied together for the #VaxTheNation campaign, urging people to get vaccinated so live music can resume.

With COVID-19 restrictions inhibiting the viability of live shows and lockdowns causing billions of dollars in revenue loss, the initiative states vaccinations are the path to “stop the interruptions” and “get back to the magic of live events”.

Spearheaded by the Live Industry Venues and Entertainment Alliance (comprising APRA AMCOS, ARIA, Mushroom Group, Live Nation and more) the campaign arrives alongside a television ad, featuring clips from past festivals and soundtracked to Powderfinger‘s ‘My Happiness’.

“Every jab makes a difference, and everyone can play their part. VAX NOW so we can all get back on the road and once again do the things we love,” reads the caption. Watch it below.



The campaign also provides resources specific to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander musicians and industry leaders, with Archie Roach saying, “It’s like boxing – a few well-placed can keep your opponent at bay – so let’s get the jab to fight COVID-19 so we can get back to what we love doing.”

Roach and Powderfinger are among the 225 artists to have thrown their support behind the campaign, with The Jungle Giants saying “music and events bring people together, COVID pulls people apart.

“It’s time to say goodbye to uncertainty. Don’t procrastinate, vaccinate.”

“It is more important than ever to get the vaccine! We can beat this horrific disease together, save lives and return to the world anew! Please get the jab!,” shared PNAU‘s Nick Littlemore.

“Getting vaccinated is a way to protect those most vulnerable in our society. It’s not about you, or me. It is about us,” said The Amity Affliction, while Gordi added “we have some of the most beautiful music venues in the world here in Australia. Right now they’re empty.

“If you’re eligible to be vaccinated, please go get a jab.”