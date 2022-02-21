Avril Lavigne describes TXT Hueningkai’s cover of ‘Sk8er Boi’ as “amazing”

Avril Lavigne has reacted to Hueningkai of Tomorrow X Together’s recent cover of her 2002 hit ‘Sk8er Boi’.

Over the weekend, the K-pop idol unveiled his rendition of the pop rock hit, which was uploaded onto the boyband’s official YouTube channel. Hueningkai’s cover had come shortly after Lavigne responded to a tweet by the idol, where he had referenced the Canadian singer’s early-aughts hit song.

“Hope you like my cover!! You are an icon,” Hueningkai wrote to Lavigne on Twitter. She soon shared a link to the cover from the boyband’s official Twitter account, where she praised the cover as “amazing”.

Hope you like my cover!! You are an icon 😈✨ https://t.co/h7L3LV3PEw — TOMORROW X TOGETHER (@TXT_members) February 19, 2022

Hueningkai’s version of ‘Sk8er Boi’ is the latest cover song he has released on the official TXT YouTube channel. In April 2021, the musician covered 5 Seconds Of Summer’s 2018 hit ‘Youngblood’, and was also the first song that he had released outside of his work with TXT.

Last week, Big Hit Music confirmed that fellow TXT member Yeonjun had contracted COVID-19 in a statement posted to the group’s Weverse page. “Yeonjun completed two rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations, and is not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a mild fever and sore throat,” wrote the agency.

In other K-pop news, girl groups Red Velvet and (G)I-DLE’s respective agencies have confirmed their plans to release new music sometime next month. Notably, the upcoming (G)I-DLE project will be the group’s first since former member Soojin left the act in August 2021.