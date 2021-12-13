Avril Lavigne is going to adapt ‘Sk8r Boi’ story for a film

Avril Lavigne has revealed that she’s going to turn her 2002 hit ‘Sk8er Boi’ into a film.

The pop-punk singer said in a new interview that the song’s story about a “missed opportunity at love” will be explored in a movie, however, she did not confirm if she’s had anything green-lit by film production companies.

Lavigne was addressing the track’s upcoming 20th anniversary while speaking on the podcast She Is The Voice on iHeartRadio when she made the comments.

“Recently with it being almost the 20th anniversary, a lot of people have been asking me to play this song on TV shows, so it keeps getting brought back up and people will always reference it to me. And so, I’m actually going to turn this song into a film and take it to the next level,” she said.

Lavigne then spoke about the song’s inspiration. “You know what it was like in high school, you have all the different groups and cliques, and there’s like skaters, preps and jocks,” she said. “It’s kind of like a missed opportunity at love.

“The skater boy is in love with the preppy girl and she’s too cool for him but then five years from now she’s feeding the baby and she’s all alone and she wishes she would have followed her heart and not tried to live up to society’s expectations.”

Metro reported that it isn’t the first time that ‘Sk8r Boi’ has been touted for a film adaptation.

In 2003 Paramount Pictures hired ER writer David Sabel to create a film based on the song’s themes. It’s not known if Lavigne’s planned film is connected in any way.

Meanwhile, Lavigne recently praised Olivia Rodrigo for helping to revive “rock-and-roll in the charts”.