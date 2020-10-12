Aya Yves shares personal new single ‘Dear E.’

Canberra singer-songwriter Aya Yves has shared a personal new single today (October 12), titled ‘Dear E.’.

The track was co-written with Australian-born, Brooklyn-based producer LANKS, real name Will Cumming, and produced by Xavier Dunn, whose work credits include Jack River and CXLOE.

‘Dear E.’ is the third single that the singer has released under the name Aya Yves, having previously gone by the moniker of Vendulka. It’s her rawest song so far, an intimate ode to her family that grapples with themes of loss and addiction.

Speaking of the song in a press release, Yves explained how the track had come together and the story she wanted it to tell.

“I was driving to Sydney for my first co-writing session and received news that my sister had cancer,” she said. “It had spread to her bones and couldn’t be treated. I was so angry at the world, so hurt.

“I’d spent the last 2-3 years being my sister’s primary support person through her struggles with addiction, and we’d finally been making progress. We’d taken 2 steps forward, only for any reason to keep walking being pulled out from underneath us.”

She continued to open up about grief, healing and the process of creating ‘Dear E.’ on her Instagram this morning.

“My heart breaks a thousand times over,” she wrote. “This song means everything to me, I wish I never wrote it, I hope none of you can relate but I know you will.”

“This can be whatever you need it to be about. Maybe you’ve lost a loved one, maybe you’re grieving a relationship, or maybe it’s just a friend you miss and it’s been a long time between drinks. Let yourself feel whatever you need to.”

“I would say this song belongs to you now, but I don’t think I’ll ever be able to let go. We can hold it together.❤️”

Yves first introduced her new musical project in March with the release of ‘(in)Sanity’, marking a new era for the pop artist. The track was followed by a cover of Dua Lipa’s ‘Don’t Start Now’ in July and Yves’ second original single, ‘Smart Girls’, a month later.