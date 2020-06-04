AYLA releases new single ‘Go Slow’

Queensland pop artist Ayla has returned today (June 4) with her new single, ‘Go Slow’, co-written and produced by Peking Duk’s Reuben Styles. Listen to it below.

‘Go Slow’ marks Ayla’s first song in two years, and is just the first in a slew of upcoming collaborations she has set for release over the next few months.

“‘Go Slow’ is definitely the first taste of a new era,” Ayla said in a press statement.

“It’s the first of the collaboration tracks that I’ll be releasing, and showcases how the forthcoming tracks will be a blend of styles between the collaborators, and my own. There is a bit of variety between the tracks to come, but this track felt like the right first step to make in that it is a fairly bold step away from my previous releases.”

On working with Styles, Ayla said, “Reuben had the initial track idea that he sent through for me to topline, and then we developed the track further around that.

“The first verse came about when a friend of mine was sick, but she didn’t want to get it checked out or to find out what it was. I guess the track is about being told something difficult, and how to deal with that; whether to run and where to hide – literally and metaphorically – and how/if you can work through it.”