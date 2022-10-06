Azealia Banks announces 2022 Australian shows

Azaelia Banks has revealed she’ll be heading to Australia later this year for a run of east coast dates.

The rapper shared the news on her social media this morning (October 7), announcing three shows in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. She’ll kick off at the Tivoli in Brisbane on December 8, before playing Melbourne’s Festival Hall on December 10. The following night (December 11) will see Banks wrap up the run at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre.

Tickets will be available to purchase here, though an exact date and time of release is yet to be confirmed.

The tour comes after Banks linked up with Brisbane singer Mallrat last year for the cut ‘Surprise Me’, lifted from Mallrat’s debut album ‘Butterfly Blue’. Both artists spoke highly of the collaboration experience, with Mallrat saying at the time: “She has a real, genuine passion for music and cares so much.”

“She’s really become a mentor and has been sending me all this incredible advice and feedback over the last few months as well,” she told NME. “I really admire and respect her.”

Banks was equally positive in her praise for Mallrat, describing the process on social media as “a genuine and sincere invite from one artist to another” and adding “I wanna do more collaborations like that.”

Banks released a slew of her own tracks in 2021, including the EP ‘Tarantula’ and single ‘Fuck Him All Night’. Her last full-length project was 2017’s ‘Slay-Z’ mixtape, which included collaborations with Rick Ross and Nina Sky.