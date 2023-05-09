Azealia Banks calls Australia “one of the most culturally stale white nations on the planet” in scathing social media rant

American rapper Azealia Banks has lashed out at Australia again, including the country’s music industry, in a scathing now-deleted series of posts on her Instagram stories.

Yesterday (May 8), Banks took to Instagram to post several stories, in which she slammed the Australia and called it “one of the most culturally stale white nations on the planet” in the process.

In the posts – which were captured by Uproxx – Banks wrote that Australia’s media, music and entertainment industries aren’t “exactly heralded by the heads of government or anyone in the world as a coveted cultural export,” adding that Australians don’t “realise how unimportant they are as far as music culture goes because they’re deluded with the idea that their whiteness makes Australia an A Market, when it’s truly a C-D market”.

Banks went on to argue: “This is mostly because Australia has an extreme dearth of internationally appetising talent outside of Kylie Minogue, INXS & AC/DC“. She also shared her opinions on two prominent Aussie musical exports: “Tame Impala is just cheesy to me and Wolfmother is excellent – but clearly an American rock tribute band.”

The rapper wrote that the country “doesn’t really have many music acts that anyone truly cares about on a global scale because they’re in a vacuum of off-band British culture,” which she attributes to the country’s geographical positioning and “how aggressive, barbaric, oppressive and violent they have been in regards to the very existence of native black people”.

She claimed that “the Australian music industry and Australian culture is so trash” because of the country’s “historical post colonial obsession” with “trying to prove to England and the Monarchy” that they “were in fact a proper white/Anglo-saxon society”.

“But they have actually created one of the most culturally stale white nations on the planet,” she wrote. In a separate Story, Banks shared an excerpt of a report on Australia’s listening habits that shows 22 of 296 songs included in the country’s weekly top 50 songs coming from Australian musicians. “Australians don’t even want to hear Australian music LOL,” she wrote.

azealia banks just called australia "one of the most culturally white stale nations on the planet" i love her omg pic.twitter.com/ASsiJE3dFf — alison (@tramsphobic) May 7, 2023

In a final post concluding her tirade against Australia, Banks said: “Someone has GOT to tell the Australian music industry that absolutely no one on earth takes it seriously. Like, they HAVE to understand how untalented/uncultured and unneeded they are to the greater global arts community, realize musical talent is just not in the gene pool, and redirect those funds to the aboriginal peoples of the continent and just pack their shit up and go back to Europe.”

“Y’all stomped all the blackness out of Australia – which is why your music exports suck, and we don’t feel bad for you,” she concluded.

Banks’ latest comments on Australia appeared to have been prompted by her anger at a recent release of her song ‘New Bottega’ by Australian label Sweat It Out. In a series of Stories posted to her Instagram leading up to her takes on Australia, Banks claimed a “piss poor remix of my master track” was released in the country in March instead of her preferred version.

“They basically denatured my intellectual property, cherry picked what they wanted from it and fraudulently presented it to the world AS the song [I] wrote,” Banks alleged. “And they released it, so that is the only version of the song they have claim to.”

NME has contacted a representative for Sweat It Out for comment.

Azealia Banks’ new tirade also comes after the rapper cancelled two out of three Australian shows she had lined up in December last year. Her first show, which was set for Festival Hall in Melbourne, was called off just hours before it was supposed to begin due to issues with her visa being granted in time.

Banks blamed the show’s organisers, saying they “dragged their feet, agreed to provide a number of amenities which were not provided” and hit back at organisers’ claims that the show will be rescheduled, writing: “Major apologies to the fans who bought tickets but there will be no rescheduled show. I have shit to do.”

Banks’ Brisbane show on December 13 was then scrapped with organiser Point Productions saying the gig was unable to go ahead “due to unforeseen circumstances” that were “well out of [their] control”.

Before the show was cancelled, Banks said on social media: “After this run, this will be my very last time touring Australia. This place makes me utterly miserable and I’m too black and beautiful to have a bunch of white people in my face playing with me over their WEAK ASS CURRENCY. You can count this as a farewell tour.”