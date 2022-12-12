Azealia Banks’ Melbourne show cancelled due to visa issues

Azealia Banks was scheduled to perform in Melbourne last Saturday (December 10), but just hours before doors at the Forum were set to open, the show was cancelled due to issues with the rapper’s visa.

As reported by TheMusic, Banks found herself stuck in Auckland (where she performed without issue the night prior) when her visa was only accepted after flights into Australia had been exhausted. In a since-deleted statement shared on Instagram, Point Productions – who had organised the show – said that Banks would perform in Sydney and Brisbane as planned, with a rescheduled Melbourne gig also on the cards.

Banks outright denied that she’d be doing a make-up show in Melbourne, though, writing in her own statement (which too has since been deleted): “Ahem, the promoters dragged their feet, agreed to provide a number of amenities which were not provided. I have been at the airport since 7am. There will be no rescheduled Melbourne show, and I will be paid in full for [Point Blank’s] fuck up.

“Major apologies to the fans who bought tickets but there will be no rescheduled show. I have shit to do.”

Banks went on to perform a set of 15 songs at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre yesterday (December 11), and is booked to play the Tivoli in Brisbane tomorrow (December 13). Remaining tickets for that show can be found here.

The rapper last toured Australia in 2015, when she described her appearance at that year’s Splendour In The Grass festival as a “waste of [her] fucking time”, and lambasted her “terrible” crowds Down Under for being “violent and belligerent”.

Last year, Banks linked up with Brisbane artist Mallrat for the latter’s single ‘Surprise Me’. At the time, Mallrat praised Banks for having “a real, genuine passion for music”. Banks was equally positive towards Mallrat, describing the process behind their teaming-up as “a genuine and sincere invite from one artist to another”.