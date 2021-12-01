Azure Ryder covers Nina Simone’s ‘Feeling Good’ for new Sydney tourism campaign

Sydney indie-pop artist Azure Ryder has shared a striking cover of Nina Simone’s 1965 classic ‘Feeling Good’, marking her partnership with Destination NSW for its latest local tourism campaign.

Ryder’s take on the song shines with a dry, minimalist drum beat and sharp prongs of synthesised horns, her emphatic lead vocal soaring over the top with bold and empowered aplomb. It arrives alongside a new commercial for the campaign starring Ryder – dubbed ‘Feel New Sydney’ – that shows the singer-songwriter dancing in a park with the Harbour Bridge visible in the background.

Listen to ‘Feeling Good’ below, then take a look at the campaign’s commercial:

Advertisement

“Sydney has a very special place in my heart,” Ryder said today (December 1) in a press release, “from my time growing up on the Northern Beaches to the city’s thriving arts and culture scene, I’m so excited to be able to release ‘Feeling Good’ to celebrate everything this incredible state has to offer.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Destination NSW on its new campaign. Sydney is a place I hold close to my heart and I am honoured to be involved to help bring attention to Sydney and NSW by releasing a track that will inspire people to visit and help to reinvigorate businesses across the state.”

The new track comes hot off the back of Ryder’s third EP, ‘Ladder To The Moon’, which landed back in October via Island / Universal. Flanked by singles ‘Some Kind Of Love’ and the title track, it marked her third EP in two years – its predecessor, ‘Crazy With The Light’ (which featured the single ‘Stronger’), was released a year prior.

Advertisement

Ryder made her debut last March with the single ‘Dizzy’ and EP ‘Running With The Wolves’. She followed it with an appearance on triple j’s Like A Version segment, where she delivered a cover of the Dua Lipa track ‘Don’t Start Now’.