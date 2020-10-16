Azure Ryder drops soaring new single ‘Stronger’

Azure Ryder is continuing to build up hype to the release of her second EP of 2020, dropping new single ‘Stronger’.

A piano-driven, powerful ballad, ‘Stronger’ is the second cut Ryder has dropped from her forthcoming EP ‘Crazy With The Light’.

In conjunction with the single’s release, Ryder has unveiled the music video for the song which sees her dance on a beach covered in fairy lights.

Watch it below:

On Instagram, Ryder described how the song makes her feel, saying “I can’t help holding my my [sic] chest.”

“It’s pounding hoping that this song finds you well and falls straight into the home in your arms. Your greatest strength comes from being able to stand bare in the darkness..

“So that past lover, friend, ghost that wrapped you in their light and told you you couldn’t survive without them, guess I’m stronger than you thought I was.”

‘Stronger’ follows the release of ‘Petty Isn’t Pretty’, the lead single of the ‘Crazy With The Light’ EP.

Due out on Friday, November 20, the ‘Crazy With The Light’ EP follows Ryder’s debut EP, ‘Running With The Wolves’ in late March.

‘Running With The Wolves’ featured Ryder’s most successful track to date, ‘Dizzy’, which she also performed live as part of triple j‘s ‘Like A Version’ segment.

In addition to performing ‘Dizzy’, Ryder also delivered a stirring rendition of Dua Lipa‘s 2019 hit ‘Don’t Start Now’, which served as the lead single to her 2020 album ‘Future Nostalgia’.